(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Logistics Property Holdings
Co., Ltd
here
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based
high-standard warehouse owner China Logistics Property Holdings
Co., Ltd's
(CNLP) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'B'
with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch has also assigned CNLP's senior unsecured rating
at 'B', with a
Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
CNLP's ratings are supported by the strong industry demand for
high-standard
warehouses, the company's national geographic coverage and its
extensive
network. CNLP will also benefit from its advantage in China's
Yangtze-River-Delta (YRD) region, being one of the largest
logistic-property
owners in the area. However, its ratings are constrained by
small scale, low
interest coverage of below 1.0x at 0.57x in 2016, and continuing
funding demand
for capex. CNLP's reliance on debt for this expansion indicates
its limited
financial flexibility, and is therefore a further constraint to
its rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Growing Industry, Regional Imbalance: China's high-standard
warehouse industry
is still underdeveloped. This presents enormous potential,
accounting for only
2%-3% of total warehouse supply of around 1 billion square
metres (sqm) as of
end-2015 - in sharp contrast to a penetration rate of over 20%
in the US. The
industry has been growing rapidly over the past decade, driven
by compound
annual growth rate (CAGR) growth of over 40% in the e-commerce
sector in
2011-2015. E-commerce (including related third-party logistics,
or 3PLs) is
likely to comprise 50% of the new warehouse demand in 2017,
according to CBRE
Research.
Nevertheless, the favourable industry outlook and higher
investment return have
attracted so many new entrants that some Tier 2 cities in China
started to show
signs of overcapacity in 2016, especially in western China such
as Chengdu,
Chongqing and Wuhan. On the other hand, Fitch expects Tier 1
city rents to hold
firm and enjoy 3%-6% rent reversion due to limited land supply.
We are likely to
see rent divergence in different cities and some weakness in the
rental growth
of lower-tier cities in 2017.
Strong Network Effect, YRD-Focused: CNLP is one of the top 10
high-standard
warehouse owners in China, with more than 2 million sqm of
completed logistic
properties. CNLP is relatively stronger in the YRD, with 30%-40%
completed gross
floor area (GFA) concentrated in Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces
- of which
Suzhou alone accounts for 20%-30%. JD.com is the largest
customer and
contributed 31% of CNLP's total revenue in 2016; 34% of the GFA
completed is
occupied by multi-location tenants. The market competition will
continue to be
intense, although Fitch believes that the industry will be
increasingly
dominated by large players with a strong network and solid
customer
relationships.
Small Scale, Declining Occupancy Rate: CNLP had recurring EBITDA
of USD17
million in 2016, much smaller than the industry leader Global
Logistic
Properties Limited's (BBB+/Stable) EBITDA USD772 million in the
year ended March
2017. CNLP had a thin EBITDA margin of only 40% in 2016, due
mainly to its small
scale. The company is also facing a declining occupancy rate for
its completed
and 'stabilised' logistic assets, which dropped to 86.6% in 2016
from 97.3% in
2014. Judging by the relatively low occupancy rate of the 2016
new projects,
Fitch expects the occupancy rate for stabilised assets to
further decline in
2017, which will exert pressure on CNLP's EBITDA margin and pace
of expansion.
CNLP defines 'stabilised projects' as those in operation for
more than 12 months
or achieving a 90% occupancy rate.
High Capex, Low Interest Coverage: CNLP's recurring EBITDA
interest coverage was
only 0.57x in 2016 (excluding all IPO-related expenses).
Coverage may edge lower
in 2017 because the interest payment will more than double after
CNLP replaces
all equity-like hybrid instruments with traditional debt
funding, even if EBITDA
doubles in 2017. Fitch expects coverage to rise to above 1x by
end-2019 when
more than 80% of CNLP's assets become stabilised. However, any
significant
changes in market demand/supply dynamics may delay the
improvement in CNLP's
interest coverage.
Low Leverage: CNLP's LTV (net debt to investment property
assets) was low at 26%
at end 2016. However, Fitch expects the leverage headroom to be
small as CNLP's
unsecured assets/unsecured debt coverage was only 1.1x and will
continue to
hover around 1x in the next three years. CNLP had CNY1.5 billion
in unpledged
investment property at end-2016, while unsecured offshore debt
amounted to
CNY1.4 billion.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
CNLP's business profile is in line with the 'B+'/'BB-' category,
but the
recurring EBITDA interest coverage of only 0.6x is more in line
with a 'B-'
rating, which results in a final rating of 'B'. CNLP is still
far away from
'BB-' rated peers such as Lai Fung Holdings Limited (BB-/Stable)
with an
interest coverage of 1.3x and better asset quality; and PT
Pakuwon Jati Tbk
(BB-/Positive) with an interest coverage of 2.5x, helped by its
quality malls
but constrained by its small scale and exposure to development
property.
CNLP's financials are weaker than PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka
Tbk (KJIA,
B+/Stable), whose recurring EBITDA is generated from its
long-term electricity
sales and purchase agreements with state-owned PT Perusahaan
Listrik Negara
(PLN, BBB-/Positive), and the interest coverage hovers
consistently above 1x
with temporary disruption due to power plant repair work.
However, CNLP is
expanding faster than KIJA, driven by demand from China's
fast-growing
e-commerce industry. Fitch expects CNLP's financial profile to
be closer to a
'B' rating in 2019-2020, depending on market conditions and the
ramp-up of
progress in CNLP's new projects. CNLP's weaker financial profile
than other
investment-property owners is also due to the logistic property
sector's longer
return period and CNLP's fast expansion.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Completed and stabilised assets-occupancy rate to edge down to
86% in
2017-2018 due to a lower occupancy rate for pre-stabilised
assets.
- Effective rent growth of 2% in 2017-2018.
- Total completed net leasable area of 2.6 million sqm and 3.5
million sqm in
2017-2018.
- EBITDA margin to improve to 49% in 2017 and 59% in 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-Stable occupancy rate for completed and stabilised assets above
80%
-Recurring EBITDA/interest coverage sustained above 1.2x
- Net debt/recurring EBITDA sustained below 10x (2016: 27.8x)
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-Recurring EBITDA/interest coverage fails to improve
significantly
-Inability to secure funding for expansion or deterioration in
liquidity
- Weakening of business profile that would be reflected in a
significant drop in
occupancy rates or a sustained fall in rentals
LIQUIDITY
Weak Liquidity: CNLP had about CNY2 billion in cash equivalents
as of end-2016
compared with CNY604 million of short-term debt. Liquidity is
bolstered by CNY3
billion of equity proceeds from its IPO in June 2016. However,
Fitch expects
CNLP to rely on capital market debt, further equity placements,
or to sell land
to fund its CNY2 billion-3 billion capex per year over the next
three years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Winnie Guo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct
2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Non-Financial Corporates Hybrids Treatment and Notching Criteria
(pub. 27 Apr
2017)
here
Non-Financial Corporates Notching and Recovery Ratings Criteria
(pub. 16 Jun
2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001