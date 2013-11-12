(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings of 'A-' to the USD500m 3% senior unsecured notes due 2018 and the USD500m 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2023 issued by Prosperous Ray Limited. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by COFCO (Hong Kong) Limited (COFCO HK; 'A-'/Stable).

This follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 29 October 2013.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Rating Notched from Parent's: Using a top-down approach in its "Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage" criteria, Fitch has notched COFCO HK's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) one level below its sole owner COFCO Corporation's (COFCO) to reflect the very strong operational and strategic linkages between the two companies. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of the parent's continuous support for COFCO HK.

COFCO's rating is in turn assessed by notching down one level from China's Long-Term IDR ('A+'/Stable) to reflect the very strong linkage between COFCO and State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). COFCO is the largest vertically integrated trader and supplier of agricultural and food products and service in China, and is 100% owned by the sovereign through the SASAC.

Parent Pivotal to Food Security: COFCO is of strategic importance in ensuring sustainable food security for China's growing population. COFCO is one of the two state-owned enterprises (SOEs) owned by the central government to be involved in agriculture and food industries, and the only one that covers the full value chain.

COFCO is an important policy tool used by the Chinese government to ensure long-term food security. This is reflected in COFCO's extensive involvement in China's agricultural industrialization, grains trading, domestic grain logistics, food price stabilization, and food quality and safety standards. As the exclusive manager of state quotas for wheat imports and the sole agent of corn import quotas, COFCO accounts for 90% of wheat imports, 43% of corn imports, and 54% of rice exports in China. COFCO is crucial in ensuring sufficient grain supplies when China's production falls below consumption and imports are required.

In addition, COFCO is important in distributing domestically produced grain across the country, where grain production is skewed towards the northeast while the main consumption region is in the south and east. COFCO controls close to 25% of the capacity of the logistics system through its wholly owned China Grain and Logistics Corporation, another central-government-owned enterprise being injected into COFCO in 2013 by the government. COFCO helps to stabilise staple-food prices in China through its production capacity and distribution network. COFCO is also taking the lead in food quality and safety standards.

Strong linkages with parent: COFCO HK has strong operational and strategic ties to its parent. COFCO HK accounted for 55% of COFCO's 2012 total revenue and 49% of total assets, and contributed to 73% of COFCO's EBITDA in 2012. COFCO has absolute management control over COFCO HK, including centralized treasury management. In addition, COFCO HK is positioned by COFCO as its platform for globalization and diversifying into non-agriculture related sectors (except financial services).

Leverage Moderately high: COFCO HK has moderately high financial leverage, measured by funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage, of 4.1x at end-2012. This is mainly attributable to high capex and working capital requirements, including those from the property development and agri-food processing segments. These were used to fund its rapid expansion, which saw revenue grow to HKD 135.7bn in 2012 from HKD71.4bn in 2009.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating actions include:

- Negative rating action on the Chinese sovereign

- Weakening of the linkages between COFCO HK and COFCO

- Weakening of the linkages between COFCO and the Chinese sovereign

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- Positive rating action on the Chinese sovereign

- Strengthening of the linkages between COFCO and the Chinese sovereign

- Strengthening of the linkages between COFCO HK and COFCO, specifically, the injection of other core assets including COFCO Agri-Trading & Logistics and China Grains Logistics Corporation by COFCO into COFCO HK may result in the removal of the one-notch difference between the ratings for COFCO HK and the assessment for COFCO.