(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'A-' to the USD 800m 3.625% senior unsecured notes due 2019 issued by Double Rosy Limited (the Issuer). The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by COFCO Land Holdings Limited (COFCO Land, the Guarantor), a 67.03% owned subsidiary of COFCO (Hong Kong) Limited (COFCO HK; A-/Stable). The notes are rated at the same level as COFCO HK's senior unsecured rating because it has granted a keepwell deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking (EIPU) to ensure that the Issuer and the Guarantor have sufficient assets and liquidity to meet their respective obligations for the senior notes. This final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 3 November 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS Top-Down Approach for Keepwell Provider: Using a top-down approach in its "Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage" criteria, Fitch has notched COFCO HK's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) one level below its sole owner COFCO Corporation (COFCO) to reflect the very strong operational and strategic linkages between the two companies. COFCO's rating is in turn assessed by notching down one level from China's Long-Term IDR (A+/Stable) to reflect the very strong linkage between COFCO and State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). COFCO is the largest vertically integrated trader and supplier of agricultural and food products and services in China, and is 100% owned by the sovereign through the SASAC. Fundraising for Property Projects Acquisition: COFCO Land announced on 12 September 2014 its acquisition from the parent group of a portfolio of six mixed-use complex property projects (Joy City) in the People's Republic of China. The total consideration is HKD12.46bn. The latter transaction will be partly funded by the issue of the notes. Parent Pivotal to Food Security: COFCO is of strategic importance as a policy tool for the Chinese government to ensure long-term food security for the country's growing population. COFCO is one of the two state-owned enterprises (SOEs) involved in the agriculture and food industry, and the only one that covers the entire value chain. COFCO is an important policy tool used by Chinese government to ensure long-term food security. This is reflected in COFCO's extensive involvement in China's agricultural industrialisation, including roles in grains trading, domestic grain logistics and distribution, food price stabilisation, and food quality and safety standards. Strong Linkages with Parent: COFCO HK has strong operational and strategic ties to its parent. COFCO has absolute management control over COFCO HK, including centralised treasury management. In addition, COFCO HK is positioned by COFCO as its overseas platform for globalisation and diversification. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating actions include: - Negative rating action on the Chinese sovereign - Weakening linkages between COFCO HK and COFCO - Weakening linkages between COFCO and the Chinese sovereign Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating actions include: - Positive rating action on the Chinese sovereign - Strengthening of the linkages between COFCO and the Chinese sovereign - Strengthening of the linkages between COFCO HK and COFCO, specifically, the injection of other core assets including COFCO Trading Ltd and China Grains Logistics Corporation by COFCO into COFCO HK may result in the removal of the one-notch difference between the ratings for COFCO HK and the assessment for COFCO. Contact: Primary Analyst Cosmo Zhang Director +852 2263 9696 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Vicki Shen Associate Director +852 2263 9918 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com 