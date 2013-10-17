(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Commerzbank AG's
(CBK; A+/Stable/F1+) first seven-year fixed rate issuance of
EUR0.5bn under its
new programme a final 'AAA' rating with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating on CBK's mortgage Pfandbrief is based on CBK's
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', an assigned Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 4
(moderate risk) and the over-collateralisation (OC) between the
cover pool and
the Pfandbrief of at least 10.0%. This level of OC supports a
'AA' rating on a
probability of default basis and allows for a two-notch uplift
for outstanding
recoveries given default.
The Fitch breakeven 'AAA' OC level of 10.0% is lower than the
level communicated
at the time of the expected rating assignment. This is driven by
the lower
coupon payable on the first issuance of 1.625% p.a. than the
coupon modelled in
the agency's preliminary analysis. In its analysis the agency
applied the pool
data delivered as of mid-September, as CBK confirmed that the
assets are
registered for the benefit of the Pfandbrief holders.
The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessment of the
liquidity gap
and systemic risk component. The systemic alternative management
and asset
segregation are equivalent for all German Pfandbrief programmes
and assessed as
very low risk and low risk respectively. The cover pool-specific
alternative
management component is assessed as low risk and the privileged
derivative
component as very low risk. There are no derivatives registered
in the cover
pool.
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of CBK's mortgage Pfandbriefe would be
vulnerable to a
downgrade if: (i) CBK's IDR is downgraded by three or more
notches to 'BBB+' or
lower; (ii) the D-Cap falls by three or more categories to 1
(very high risk) or
lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis
drops below the
agency's 'AAA' breakeven level of 10.0%.
If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the
legal requirement of
2% excess OC on a net present value basis, it would not be
sufficient to allow
for timely payment of the Pfandbriefe following an issuer
default. As a result,
the Pfandbriefe rating would be downgraded to 'AA' reflecting
outstanding
recoveries and thus a two-notch rating uplift above
Commerzbank's IDR.
PROGRAMME CHARACTERISTICS
The cover pool consists of 2,848 residential mortgage loans
secured by
properties located in Germany with a total outstanding balance
of EUR0.78bn. By
end-December 2013, CBK expects the cover pool to increase above
EUR1bn. Of the
loans 95.1% are annuity loans; the remainder are bullet loans.
Only 0.1% of the
loans are floating-rate. The seasoning of the portfolio averages
two years. The
weighted average (WA) remaining term to maturity averages 24
years. The maximum
loan amount on a borrower level in the cover pool accounts to
EUR6.2m.
In a 'AAA' stress scenario, Fitch calculated a default rate of
24.8% and a
recovery rate of 71.9% for the cover pool, resulting in a loss
of 7.0%.
Because the redemption profile of the bonds does not match the
amortisation of
the cover pool, the regular asset cash flows may not be
sufficient to redeem
maturing Pfandbriefe, resulting in the need to sell assets. The
cover assets are
amortising with a weighted average remaining term to maturity of
around 24 years
based on the calculated final maturity date, while that of the
assumed
Pfandbriefe is seven years. Fitch models asset sales at a
stressed price leading
to a higher breakeven OC and more assets to be sold. The
breakeven OC level
calculated by Fitch is highly sensitive to prepayment
assumptions and varying
bond maturities. The Pfandbriefe are payable in full at bond
maturity while the
assets provide incoming cash flows over a longer time period.
The cash flow profiles are well-matched in terms of interest
rates and
currencies. All cover assets and the covered bonds are
EUR-denominated. The
loans in the initial cover pool predominantly carry a fixed
interest rate
(initially 99.9%), while the covered bonds pay a fixed coupon.
Fitch has taken
these mismatches into account when modelling the expected cash
flows by applying
stresses to interest rates movements.
More details on the programme's structure and Fitch's analysis
will be published
in the new issue report which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+49 69 76 80 76 131
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Eberhard Hackel
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 117
Committee Chairperson
Susanne Matern, CFA
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 237
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04
September 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'EMEA RMBS Master Criteria', dated 6 June 2013, 'Covered
Bond Rating
Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum'
dated 3 June 2013
and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Germany' dated 13 June 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
EMEA Criteria Addendum â€” Germany
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.