June 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Commerzbank AG's (CBK; A+/Stable/F1+) outstanding Public Sector Pfandbriefe and expected first issuance under its new programme an expected 'AAA(EXP)' rating with a Stable Outlook. The outstanding Pfandbriefe consist of 52 bonds totalling EUR1.03bn issued by Deutsche Schiffsbank, a former private bank owned by CBK. The expected first Pfandbrief issuance under the new programme is expected to be EUR 500m in size and will have a medium-term maturity. Fitch modelled a five-year issuance with a fixed interest rate.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The expected 'AAA(EXP)' rating on CBK's Public Sector Covered Bonds Programme is based on CBK's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 and overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover pool and the covered bonds of at least 18%. This level of OC supports a 'AA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario.

The Fitch breakeven 'AAA(EXP)' OC level of 18% is mainly driven by the combination of maturity mismatches and the surplus of fixed-rate bonds over fixed-rate assets. While the provisional cover pool consists of a significant portion of floating rate assets (51%) and has a weighted average life (WAL) of around 5.7years, the Pfandbriefe incorporating the expected issuance pay almost exclusively a fixed coupon and have a WAL of at least 8.1 years. As a result, temporary liquidity surpluses arise, resulting in significant negative carry for the programme assuming a reinvestment rate of near zero. The first issuance is expected to pay a fixed coupon significantly below the average coupon of around 4.3% on the outstanding fixed-rate Pfandbriefe and therefore decreases the existing mismatches to some extent.

As of 30 April 2013, the provisional cover pool of around EUR1.9bn consisted mainly of exposure to German Federal States (41%) and to German Landesbanks that benefit from a statutory guarantee known as Gewaerhrtraegerhaftung (17%). Furthermore, the provisional cover pool included export financing loans (31%) that are guaranteed by Euler Hermes in the name and on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany. The guaranty (Verbriefungsgarantie) covers the full loan amount.

In total, around 90% of the cover assets are either directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states and as a result, CBK's public sector Pfandbriefe rating is credit linked to Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+).

Fitch has analysed the portfolio using its criteria for the analysis of public-sector pools. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss of 3.2%, whereby the stressed defaults and recoveries in this scenario are 3.7% and 13.5%, respectively.

The D-Cap of 5 (low risk) results from a low risk assessment for the asset segregation, the liquidity gap and systemic risk and cover pool-specific alternative management components. The systemic alternative management has been assessed as very low risk. There are no derivatives registered in the cover pool.

The programme is not exposed to currency risk, as all cover assets and outstanding Pfandbriefe are euro-denominated. The first issuance under CBK's programme is also expected to be euro-denominated.

The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by four or more notches to 'BBB' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by four or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 18%; or (iv) the Federal Republic of Germany is downgraded by one or more notches to 'AA+' or lower.

More details on the programme's structure and Fitch's analysis are available in the presale report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.