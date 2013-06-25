(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Commerzbank AG's
(CBK; A+/Stable/F1+) outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe and
first five-year
fixed rate issuance of EUR0.5bn under its new programme a final
'AAA' rating
with a Stable Outlook. The previous outstanding Pfandbriefe
consisted of 52
bonds totalling EUR1.03bn issued by Deutsche Schiffsbank, a
former private bank
owned by CBK.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' rating on CBK's public sector covered bonds Programme
is based on
CBK's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', the
Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 5 and overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover
pool and the
covered bonds of at least 18%. This level of OC supports a 'AA'
rating on a
probability of default (PD) basis and allows for a two-notch
recovery uplift for
the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario.
The Fitch breakeven 'AAA' OC level of 18% is unchanged compared
to the level
communicated at the time of the expected rating assignment. This
is driven by
the fact that the conditions of the first issuance were equal to
those applied
in the agency's preliminary analysis. In addition, in its
analysis the agency
still applied the cover pool as of end April.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore, it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
The Fitch breakeven 'AAA' OC is mainly driven by the combination
of maturity
mismatches and the surplus of fixed-rate bonds over fixed-rate
assets. While the
cover pool consists of a significant portion of floating rate
assets (51%) and
has a weighted average life (WAL) of around 5.7 years, the
Pfandbriefe
incorporating the first issuance pay almost exclusively a fixed
coupon and have
a WAL of at least 8.1 years. As a result, temporary liquidity
surpluses arise,
resulting in significant negative carry for the programme
assuming a
reinvestment rate of near zero. The first issuance pays a fixed
coupon of 1%
p.a. which is significantly below the average coupon of around
4.3% on the
outstanding fixed-rate Pfandbriefe and therefore decreases the
existing
mismatches to some extent.
As of 30 April 2013, the cover pool of around EUR1.9bn consisted
mainly of
exposure to German Federal States (41%) and to German
Landesbanks that benefit
from a statutory guarantee known as Gewaerhrtraegerhaftung
(17%). Furthermore,
the cover pool included export financing loans (31%) that are
guaranteed by
Euler Hermes in the name and on behalf of the Federal Republic
of Germany. The
guarantee (Verbriefungsgarantie) covers the full loan amount.
In total, around 90% of the cover assets are either directly
exposed to or
guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states and as
a result, CBK's
public sector Pfandbriefe rating is credit linked to Germany
(AAA/Stable/F1+).
Fitch has analysed the portfolio using its criteria for the
analysis of
public-sector pools. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch calculated a
stressed credit
loss of 3.2%, whereby the stressed defaults and recoveries in
this scenario are
3.7% and 13.5%, respectively.
The D-Cap of 5 (low risk) results from a low risk assessment for
the asset
segregation, the liquidity gap and systemic risk and cover
pool-specific
alternative management components. The systemic alternative
management has been
assessed as very low risk. There are no derivatives registered
in the cover
pool.
The programme is not exposed to currency risk, as all cover
assets and
outstanding Pfandbriefe are euro-denominated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA'
rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i)
the IDR was
downgraded by four or more notches to 'BBB' or lower; or (ii)
the D-Cap fell by
four or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or lower; or (iii)
the OC that
Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of
18%; or (iv) the Federal Republic of Germany is downgraded by
one or more
notches to 'AA+' or lower.
More details on the programme's structure and Fitch's analysis
are available in
the new issue report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
September 2012,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Spread
Liquidity and Spread
Assumption Addendum ', dated 01 February 2013 and 'Asset
Analysis Criteria for
Covered Bonds of European Public Entities', dated 30 January
2013 are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
