(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Credit Suisse AG's
(A/Stable/F1/a) USD2.5bn 6.5% Tier 2 capital notes due 2023 a
'BBB+' final
rating. The rating is in line with the expected rating assigned
on 29 July 2013
(see "Fitch Rates Credit Suisse AG's Tier 2 Low-trigger
Contingent Capital
Instruments 'BBB+(EXP)'" at www.fitchratings.com). The notes are
structured to
qualify as progressive component capital ("low-trigger"
contingent capital
instruments) under Switzerland's revised capital requirement
framework for the
country's largest banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are subject to full and permanent write-down if the
bank has been
declared non-viable by the regulator or if it has received state
aid to avoid a
default. The notes will also be fully and permanently written
down if the sum of
Credit Suisse Group AG's consolidated Basel III common equity
Tier 1 capital
ratio and Credit Suisse Group's high-trigger contingent capital
instrument to
risk-weighted assets ratio falls below 5%.
The notes are rated two notches below Credit Suisse's Viability
Rating (VR) in
accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities" (dated 5 December 2012). The notching
reflects the notes loss
severity given the full and permanent write-down feature.
Fitch has not applied additional notching for incremental
non-performance risk
because the agency considers that the 5% trigger is virtually
indistinguishable
from the point of non-viability.
Given the absence of coupon deferral features and Fitch's view
that loss
absorption is unlikely to occur until the bank is close to
reaching the point of
non-viability, Fitch has assigned no equity credit to the
securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched from Credit Suisse's VR, their rating
is primarily
sensitive to any change in this rating. The notes' rating is
also sensitive to
any change in notching that could arise if Fitch changed its
assessment of the
probability of the notes' non-performance risk relative to the
risk captured in
Credit Suisse's VR. This might reflect a change in capital
management or an
unexpected shift in regulatory buffers, for example.
