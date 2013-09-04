(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Credit Suisse
Group AG's (A/Stable/F1/a) CHF290m 6% Tier 1 capital notes a
'BB+' final rating.
The rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 19
August 2013 (see
"Fitch Rates Credit Suisse Group AG's Tier 1 Capital Notes
'BB+(EXP)''' at
www.fitchratings.com). The notes (ISIN: CH0221803791) are
structured to qualify
as additional Tier 1 capital under Basel III and as progressive
component
capital ("low-trigger" contingent capital instruments) under
Switzerland's
revised capital requirement framework for the country's largest
banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated five notches below Credit Suisse Group AG's
Viability Rating
(VR) in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and
Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" (dated 5 December 2012). The
notching
reflects the notes' loss severity and incremental
non-performance risk.
Coupon payment on the notes is fully discretionary. The notes
are subject to
full and permanent write-down if the bank has been declared
non-viable by the
regulator or if it has received state aid to avoid a default.
The notes will
also be fully and permanently written down if the sum of Credit
Suisse Group
AG's consolidated Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
and its
higher-trigger contingent capital instrument to risk-weighted
assets ratio falls
below 5.125%.
Fitch has applied three notches for incremental non-performance
risk to reflect
the instruments' fully discretionary coupon payment, which Fitch
considers the
most easily activated form of loss absorption. Fitch has applied
two notches for
loss severity given the notes' full and permanent write-down
feature.
Fitch has assigned 50% equity credit to the notes to reflect
their perpetual
nature, their level of subordination and the fully-discretionary
coupon payment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched from Credit Suisse Group AG's VR, their
rating is
primarily sensitive to any change in this rating, which itself
is currently in
line with Credit Suisse AG's VR, in line with Fitch's 'Rating FI
Subsidiaries
and Holding Companies' criteria (10 August 2012). The notes'
rating is also
sensitive to any change in notching that could arise if Fitch
changed its
assessment of the probability of the notes' non-performance risk
relative to the
risk captured in Credit Suisse Group AG's VR. This might reflect
a change in
capital management or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffers,
for example.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
V.lo S. Maria alla Porta 1
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities", dated 5 December 2012, and "Global Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria," dated 15 August 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
