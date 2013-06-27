(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Cajas Rurales Unidas (CRU: BB/Stable/B) EUR545m Cedulas
Territoriales (public sector covered bonds or CT) a 'BBB' rating. The Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB' rating is based on CRU's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BB', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity) and the 42.8%
minimum legal overcollateralisation (OC) of CT, which is in line with the
breakeven OC for the rating. The Negative Outlook on the CT reflects the
Negative Outlook on Spain (BBB/Negative/F2), to which 34.5% of the cover pool is
exposed.
Nominal OC between the CRU public sector cover pool and the outstanding CT was
51.2% as of March 2013. However, given the issuer's Short-term rating of 'B',
Fitch does not give full credit to the OC in place, and relies instead on the
mandatory minimum OC of 42.8%, resulting from the legal requirement which limits
total outstanding CT to 70% of the public sector cover pool. In a 'BBB'
scenario, this level provides 100% recoveries on outstanding CT, which allows
for a three-notch uplift from CRU's IDR on a recovery basis. For CT, Fitch
models recoveries given default by allocating cover assets proceeds in
chronological order of covered bonds maturities, unlike Cedulas Hipotecarias
(Spanish mortgages covered bonds or CH), where legal provisions ensure equal
treatment of all covered bonds irrespective of their maturity upon insolvency of
the bank (see 'Cedulas Hipotecarias Legal Framework Review', dated 5 April 2013
at www.fitchratings.com).
As of March 2013, the cover pool, totalling EUR827m, comprised exposures to the
Spanish sovereign (34.5% of the pool), Spanish autonomous regions (20.5%) and
local authorities (44.5%). Fitch analysed the cover pool using its Portfolio
Credit Model (PCM), resulting in a rating default rate at 'BBB' of 40.2% and a
rating recovery rate of 54.5%. In this rating scenario, the Spanish sovereign is
not assumed to default, hence the CT's rating is credit linked to Spain's.
The cover pool has a residual weighted average life of 5.9 years, compared with
3.3 years for the CT. 43% of the assets have a variable rate of interest,
whereas all of the outstanding CT have a fixed rate. All assets and liabilities
are euro-denominated.
In terms of discontinuity risk analysis, Fitch assesses the risk of asset
segregation as moderate high, based on the lack of a public registry for the
public sector cover pool and the lack of clarity in the legislation regarding
the inclusion of bonds as part of the collateral.
Fitch attributes a full discontinuity liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment
to CRU's CT programme considering the CT's hard bullet profile and the lack of
specific protection against liquidity shortfalls post assumed issuer insolvency.
In the agency's opinion, only intervention by the Spanish authorities would
avoid a default on the CT in this scenario. Fitch believes that intervention is
less likely for CT than it is for CH, given that CTs are not deemed as important
for the Spanish financial sector.
The systemic alternative management risk is considered moderate high, mainly
because the Spanish law does not provide for a separate mortgage pool
administrator to organise the transition process in the event of the bank
defaulting.
Fitch considers the cover pool-specific alternative management risk assessment
moderate. This reflects the small size and limited complexity of the portfolio,
and therefore the limited burden to manage the portfolio in the event of a
transfer of operational duties.
The risk assessment for privileged derivatives is categorised as very low since
the programme does not have privileged derivative contracts linked to the public
sector book or to the covered bonds. The absence of any privileged hedging
arrangements also means there is no potential termination payment to impact the
liquidity risk or credit risk assessment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'BBB' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade, all else being equal, if
one of the following occurred: CRU was downgraded to 'BB-' or below; the
portfolio composition shifted from sovereign and regional exposures to local
entities; or if the Spanish sovereign or autonomous communities in the cover
pool were downgraded.