May 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned CVC Cordatus Loan Fund III
Ltd's notes final ratings, as follows:
Class A-1 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A-2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B-1 notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B-2 notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class C-1 notes: 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
Class C-2 notes: 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
Class D notes: 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable
Class E notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
Class F notes: 'B-sf; Outlook Stable
Subordinated notes: not rated
CVC Cordatus Loan Fund is an arbitrage cash flow CLO. Net proceeds from the
issuance of the notes were used to purchase a EUR436.5m portfolio of mainly
European leveraged loans and bonds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Average Portfolio Credit Quality
Fitch assesses the average credit quality of obligors as being in the 'B'
category; it has credit opinions on all obligors in the indicative portfolio.
The weighted average Fitch rating factor of the indicative portfolio is 33.1.
High Recovery Expectation
At least 90% of the portfolio will comprise senior secured obligations. Fitch
views the recovery prospects for these assets as more favourable than for
second-lien, unsecured and mezzanine assets. Fitch has assigned Recovery Ratings
(RR) to all assets in the indicative portfolio. The weighted average recovery
rating of the indicative portfolio is 68.7%.
Exposure to Unhedged Non-Euro-Denominated Assets
The transaction is allowed to invest up to 5% of the portfolio in
non-euro-denominated assets. Unhedged non-euro-denominated assets are limited to
a maximum exposure of 2.5% of the portfolio subject to principal haircuts, and
any other non-euro-denominated assets will be hedged with FX forward agreements
from settlement date up to 90 days. The manager can only invest in unhedged or
forward-hedged assets if after the applicable haircuts, the aggregate balance of
the assets is above the reinvestment target par balance. Investment in
non-euro-denominated assets hedged with perfect asset swaps as of the settlement
date is allowed up to 20% of the portfolio.
Partial Interest Rate Hedge
Between 5% and 15% of the portfolio can be invested in fixed-rate assets, while
fixed-rate liabilities account for 10% of the target par amount. Therefore, the
transaction is partially hedged against rising interest rates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A 25% increase in the expected obligor default probability would lead to a
downgrade of one to two notches for the rated notes.
A 25% reduction in expected recovery rates would lead to a downgrade of one to
five notches for the rated notes.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
The portfolio is managed by CVC Credit Partners Group Ltd and the sub-manager
CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. The reinvestment period is
scheduled to end in 2018.
The transaction documents may be amended subject to rating agency confirmation
or note holder approval. Where rating agency confirmation relates to risk
factors, Fitch will analyse the proposed change and may provide a comment if the
change would not have a negative impact on the then current ratings. Such
amendments may delay the repayment of the notes as long as Fitch's analysis
confirms the expected repayment of principal at the legal final maturity.
If in the agency's opinion the amendment is risk-neutral from the perspective of
the rating Fitch may decline to comment. Noteholders should be aware that the
structure considers the confirmation to be given in the case where Fitch
declines to comment.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the new
issue report report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.