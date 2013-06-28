(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Deniz Finansal Kiralama A.S. (DL) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook and a National Long-term Rating of 'AAA(tur)', also with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS

DL is 100% owned by Denizbank A.S. ('BBB-'/Stable), a well-established second-tier bank in Turkey. Given the high level of integration between the subsidiary and its parent, Fitch equalises DL's ratings with those of Denizbank.

Members of DL's board of directors are also Denizbank board members and its senior executives are long-serving Denizbank personnel. Further, Denizbank provides a substantial part of DL's business and leasing products are distributed through Denizbank's branch network. Risk management and technological systems are integrated and the two companies share the same logo and branding. In Fitch's opinion, DL cannot be analysed on a standalone basis.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS

DL's ratings will move in tandem with those of Denizbank. The Outlook on Denizbank's ratings is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS

Fitch believes that given DL's integration and importance, there is a high probability that it would receive financial support from its parent, should this be required. The Support Rating is sensitive either to a change of strategic importance for this subsidiary or to a downgrade of Denizbank's Long-term IDRs. Neither scenario is Fitch's base case at present.

The ratings assigned are as follows:

DL:

Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BBB-', Stable Outlook

Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'F3'

Support Rating: '2'

National Rating: 'AAA(tur)', Stable Outlook