Sept 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri Lanka-based DFCC Bank (DFCC) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B+' with Stable Outlooks.
Fitch has also assigned DFCC a 'b+' Viability Rating (VR), a Support Rating (SR)
of '4', and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'B'.
Fitch has also assigned DFCC's proposed issue of USD denominated notes an
expected rating of 'B+(EXP)'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the
end of this commentary.
The final rating of the USD notes is contingent upon receipt of final documents
conforming to information already received.
Rating Action Rationale
The Long Term IDRs and VR reflect DFCC's satisfactory risk profile, its good
project finance track-record and strong capital ratios. Counterbalancing factors
are the group's expanding commercial banking business conducted through its 99%
subsidiary, DFCC Vardhana Bank (DVB), which has a higher risk profile given that
these activities are believed to be, at least initially, less profitable than
peers' given its weaker franchise as a relatively new entrant.
The IDRs and VR also take into account DFCC's exposure to Sri Lanka (BB-/Stable)
and risks relating to its developing and relatively weaker regulatory, legal,
and operational environment. This includes a potential cyclical deterioration in
DFCC's asset quality, lower profitability and volatile loan growth. The SR of
'4' and SRF of 'B' reflect Fitch's expectations of somewhat limited
extraordinary support from the state, given the latter's own fiscal challenges
as reflected in its 'BB-' rating, and DFCC's lower systemic importance than
larger government banks or larger systemically important banks. Fitch is of the
view that there is a special relationship with the government stemming from
DFCC's role as a specialised project lender; DFCC being encouraged to issue
foreign currency debt by the government; and the government's indirect holding
of about 35% of the voting shares of DFCC.
The notes are rated at the same level as DFCC's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR
as they constitute unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the issuer.
Fitch is of the view that the senior unsecured creditors of DFCC on a standalone
basis and the senior unsecured creditors of DVB on a standalone basis are likely
to rank equally, and consequently are rated at the same level as the
consolidated group.
In line with Fitch's criteria, Recovery Ratings are assigned to entities with an
IDR of 'B+' or below. Fitch has assigned a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' to the notes
to reflect average recovery prospects of 31% -50% for unsecured creditors in
case of default under both a standalone and consolidated basis.
Rating Sensitivities
An upgrade of DFCC's IDRs and VR is unlikely over medium-term given Fitch's
expectation for the direction of the group's risk profile and potential lower
capitalisation. The IDRs and VR could be downgraded if there is a sustained and
substantial weakening in DFCC's credit profile, together with a material decline
in its capital position and other loss absorption indicators.
The SR and SRF are sensitive to the sovereign's ability and propensity to
provide timely support, particularly if the sovereign rating were to change.
Any change in DFCC's IDRs would impact the rating of the proposed USD notes.
A full list of DFCC's ratings:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs assigned at 'B+'; Stable Outlook
Proposed USD senior unsecured notes assigned at 'B+(EXP)';Recovery Rating
assigned at 'RR4'
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'B'
Viability rating assigned at 'b+'
Support Rating assigned at '4'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating:'AA-(lka)'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debentures:AA-(lka)'
Subordinated debentures: 'A+(lka)'