July 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Dignity Finance Plc's (Dignity) third tap of class A and B notes final ratings and affirmed the existing notes as follows:

Third tap

GBP34.3m Tap class A secured fixed rate notes due 2023: assigned 'A+'; Stable Outlook

GBP40.7m Tap class B secured fixed rate notes due 2031: assigned 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook

Existing notes

GBP139.2m class A secured fixed rate notes due 2023: affirmed 'A+'; Stable Outlook

GBP165.6m class B secured fixed rate notes due 2031: affirmed 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook

The rating actions follow the announcement of Dignity's third tap financing of its April 2003 whole business securitisation (WBS) transaction. The final ratings of the new class A and B notes are in line with their consolidated counterparts, all with Stable Outlooks.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings are mainly driven by Dignity's solid performance with EBITDA growth better than

Fitch's base case assumption for 2012/2013. Trailing-12-month (TTM) December 2012 EBITDA has effectively grown year-on-year by 7.6% (vs. Fitch's base case assumption of 2.8%) reaching GBP75.3m. Average EBITDA growth over the past eight years has been 5.5%, demonstrating Dignity's resilience to the difficult economic climate. EBITDA margin has also remained high at 34.7%. The growth was mainly achieved through both expected above-inflation price increases and acquisitions of mainly crematoria (which Fitch does not typically take into account for its base case forecast).

With this tap issuance, 61 funeral homes and two crematoria will be added. These assets have been purchased by entities outside the ringfenced borrower group, mainly consisting of the recently acquired Yew holdings, a smaller funeral home operator. Yew holdings will add a total of two crematoria and 40 funeral homes to the transaction and an additional 21 funeral homes will be transferred from outside the ringfenced group. The newly added assets represent a day one increase in EBITDA of c. GBP7m (c. 8% of the securitised group current FY12 EBITDA). With the inclusion of these new assets, the securitised group now comprise 680 funeral homes (up by 22.7% since the tap in 2010) and 39 crematoria (30.0%).

Compared with Fitch's last performance update in September 2012, Fitch's base case FCF DSCRs for the class A and B notes (minimum of both the average and median DSCRs to legal final maturity) have moderately decreased for the class A notes to c. 3.0x (from c. 3.2x) and remained broadly constant for the class B notes at c. 1.85x. These solid DSCRs are also backed by an annuity-like debt profile, which unlike other UK WBS transactions, removes any point in time stresses.

On the negative side, the continued acquisition of short leaseholds (exceeding the acquisition of long lease/freeholds) has maintained a relatively high rental bill, which represents c. 12% of EBITDA (vs. 10% in 2006). As a result, taking into account the senior debt-like characteristics of the rents, the rent-adjusted base case FCF DSCRs at 2.3x and 1.6x, respectively, for the class A and B notes are relatively low, albeit still in line with their ratings (notably for the most senior class A notes).

The gross EBITDA leverage resulting from the additional debt raised through the tap issuance is in line with last year's level for the class A notes (at 2.0x) and slightly above for the class B notes (4.3x vs. 4.2x in 2012), but still well below leverage ratios as of the last tap issuance in 2010 (2.5x and 5.0x, respectively). Furthermore, GBP18m of the issuance proceeds will be held within the ringfenced group on the elective capex account earmarked for further asset purchases slightly reducing net leverage.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The class A notes' rating is constrained by Fitch's rating cap for the funeral home industry, which prevents them from being rated above 'A+'. Although the funeral/crematoria services industry is largely non-cyclical and typically benefits from stable and predictable cash flow backed by strong fundamentals (with favourable demographics), it remains a highly fragmented niche market (led, with the exception of the Co-op, by small non-diversified companies) and hence more vulnerable to any change in its operating environment (e.g. competitive landscape). The transaction now provides that no further class A notes will be issued in the future.

The Stable Outlook is underpinned by the predictable and relatively stable nature of the industry. Despite a slow gradual decline in market share (due to increased local competition) and a temporary reduction in the number of deaths in the UK, both impacting volumes, Fitch views favourably that management has been able to strongly grow EBITDA through both above inflation average income increases (pricing elasticity of demand having been intrinsically very low) and targeted acquisitions (of both funeral homes and crematoria). In the long term, the anticipated low single digit increase in the number of deaths from 2015 with the ageing of the baby boomers (source: ONS) provides further comfort about the sustainability of Dignity's revenues.

However, despite Dignity's success in increasing average incomes for both funerals and cremations well above inflation against the backdrop of a challenging economic climate (with 10-year like-for-like revenue CAGR per funeral / cremation of 5.9% / 6.5%, more than offsetting the declining number of deaths), Fitch is concerned about whether average incomes will continue to rise above inflation in the medium to long term. The ratings could also be adversely affected if the loss of market share accelerated (with a change in competitive landscape) or if the share of less profitable pre-need funerals increased materially. While historically pre-need funeral plans were a relatively small part of the business, pre-need funerals now represent an increasing share of the funerals performed by Dignity (20%). A significant increase in the number of short leaseholds could also negatively affect the ratings, as this could increase the operating leverage of the transaction (with the increase in senior debt-like rental payments obligations).

Dignity is a whole business securitisation of funeral homes and crematoria in the UK, comprising 680 funeral homes and 39 crematoria. The Dignity group is the second-largest provider of funeral services in the UK and the largest private provider of crematoria services with about 11% and 8% of market share, respectively.

The transaction's structure includes an issuing vehicle which is not an orphan SPV. In such structures, Fitch reviews the transaction mitigants which are intended to protect the separateness of the SPV from its parent. Fitch considers that the mitigants in this transaction reduce the risks that the separateness of the SPV would be compromised.