Fitch Ratings has assigned DME Airport Limited's
USD300m senior unsecured notes due 2018 a final 'BB+' rating. The Outlook is
Stable. The final rating follows the completion of the issuance and receipt of
documents conforming to the information previously received. The final rating of
the notes is the same as the expected rating assigned on 6 November 2013.
DME Airport Limited is a special purpose vehicle registered in Ireland that has
on-lent the proceeds to Hacienda Investments Ltd, a fully-owned subsidiary of
DME Ltd (DME or the group; BB+/Stable). Proceeds from the notes will be used for
general corporate purposes. The notes' rating is aligned with DME Ltd's IDR as
DME Ltd guarantees the loan.
DME operates Domodedovo airport in Moscow. The group owns the terminal buildings
and leases the runways and other airfield assets from the Russian government.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch assessed DME's standalone credit profile as commensurate with investment
grade. This is supported by the airport's strong operational and financial
profile coupled with further expected traffic growth. However, concerns about
corporate governance and the complexity of the corporate structure, as well as
some regulatory and political uncertainty constrains DME's rating to 'BB+'.
Strong Operating Profile and Growth Potential
Moscow represents a significant catchment area and captures a significant
portion of Russia's air passenger traffic (73% in 2012). Passenger traffic
volumes have grown by an average of 15% at Domodedovo airport in the past 10
years due to the combined effect of economic growth, de-regulation, growing
propensity to travel and DME's increasing market share (44% in 2012). Fitch
expects traffic growth to continue, albeit at more moderate rates. DME benefits
from strong origin & destination traffic base of 73%, although most of the
traffic is leisure-related. The airline base is well diversified, with no
airline contributing more than 13% of revenues. S7 (member of oneworld alliance)
and Transaero (the second-largest Russian international carrier) are the largest
airlines operating at DME.
Lack of Visibility of Competitive Landscape
Moscow is currently served by three airports. DME competes with the state-owned
Sheremetyevo airport (SVO) hosting Russia's national flag carrier Aeroflot, and
Vnukovo (VKO). DME is best positioned for future expansion due to availability
of substantial land plots, but the uncertainty of SVO and VKO's development
plans constrain the assessment of Volume risk to Midrange.
More Commercial than Regulated
DME operates under a favorable dual-till regime and has a diversified revenue
structure. Revenues from the airport's regulated services (most of aviation
services and some auxiliary aviation services) made up 28% of total revenues in
2012. The regulatory framework provides for the recovery of operating and capex
costs. The methodology and tariff-setting process are not entirely transparent,
but there is a history of revenue and cash flow stability within the segment,
even during the 2009 downturn. About 70% of revenues come from mostly
unregulated auxiliary aviation services and commercial services. Price risk is
Midrange.
Strong Cash Flow Generation, Terminal Expansion Needs
DME has substantial levels of excess cash flow after maintenance capex
(averaging over USD300m p.a in the past three years). The airport's runway
capacity is sufficient for current operations and future growth. However,
substantial investments are required for the expansion of terminal buildings.
The existing terminal is currently operating above its capacity. Infrastructure
Development/Renewal risk is Midrange.
Low Leverage and Strong Profitability
DME has a sound track record of financial performance and profitability with an
EBITDA margin of 36% in 2012 (2011: 37%). Leverage has been limited to-date and
the debt/EBITDA ratio is estimated to reach 1.6x after the issuance of the
notes. Fitch's traffic projections are more conservative than management's, but
even under that scenario, cash flows should be sufficient to serve the overall
debt, which is projected to reach a maximum of 2.2x of EBITDA in 2015 under
Fitch's rating case. The Debt Service risk factor assessment is Stronger.
Corporate Governance and Some Regulatory Uncertainty
Concerns about corporate governance practices and transparency of the corporate
and organisational structure of the group are the main constraining rating
factor. The group has a complex corporate structure with over 20 DME
subsidiaries located in Russia and offshore (Cyprus and Isle of Man). The
group's decision-making is intricate and concentrated with the sole shareholder,
Mr. Dmitry Kamenschik and the group's CEO. The absence of an effective board of
directors is a weakness. Fitch considers the group's insurance practices as
below market standard.
Regulatory uncertainty relates to the government's stance towards the airport's
corporate and ownership structure and the runway/land lease agreements
(litigated in the past, but with favourable outcomes for DME). There is further
uncertainty about when the government may implement the new concession regime
for airports in the Moscow hub and how this may affect DME. Fitch gained some
comfort from DME's important role in the Moscow hub and its unique development
potential.
Not Capped by Cyprus Country Ceiling
DME Ltd is a holding company domiciled in Cyprus and the proceeds of the notes
will be on-lent to a Cyprus registered subsidiary (Hacienda Investments Ltd),
which is the holder of most of the group's assets (airport terminal buildings).
However, most of the assets used in the airport's operations are physically
located in Russia and all operating cash flows are generated by Russian
subsidiaries. Residual cash flows are up-streamed to the treasury/financing
companies of the group in Cyprus/Isle of Man. As per Fitch's 'Rating
Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country Ceiling' criteria, the ratings are
not constrained by Cyprus's Country Ceiling as the assets and revenue generation
are in Russia and the group's exposure to Cyprus bank accounts is currently
limited with most cash assets held in Russian bank accounts. The group is in the
process of transferring Cyprus bank accounts to accounts in a Western European
jurisdiction. The transfer is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Notes' Rating Aligned with DME's IDR
The notes have been issued by an Irish SPV, DME Airport Limited and on-lent to
Hacienda Investments Ltd. The loan is guaranteed by DME Ltd and some of its
subsidiaries on a joint and several basis. The guarantors' combined EBITDA and
total assets should amount to at least 85% of the consolidated group's EBITDA
and total assets.
The notes are structured as corporate unsecured debt. The notes bear foreign
exchange risk, which Fitch did not consider to be very high due to the partial
natural hedge, as a portion of airport's revenues (currently ca 12%) are
received in US dollars and exceed the interest payments due on the notes. At
maturity in 2018, US dolllar-denominated revenues over two years prior to
maturity should be sufficient to cover the bullet payment. The refinancing risk
at maturity is considered manageable.
Fitch considers several features of the notes weak: (i) the nature of the
borrower (Cyprus-registered property company) and its ability to ensure that
some of the covenants and undertakings under the on-loan are enforced across the
whole group; (ii) the formula of the 85% guarantor EBITDA test which excludes
the negative EBITDA values and the lack of transparency in the ratio
calculation, and (iii) the possibility that other subsidiaries of the group that
are not guarantors may raise debt that will be more senior to the notes. Fitch
considered that these weaknesses are mitigated by the presence of DME's
guarantee and the high inter-dependency between Hacienda and DME.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating upside potential is currently limited. Corporate governance and corporate
structure concerns remain material and substantial improvements would need to be
demonstrated for the rating to be considered for an upgrade, including
streamlining of DME's corporate and organisational structure and improvements in
the group's insurance practices. Greater clarity with respect to the regulatory
framework (i.e. more transparent and comprehensive concession regime) would be
positive for the rating, but would not justify an upgrade without improvements
in corporate governance and transparency.
Conversely, material adverse regulatory events (i.e. interruption or regulatory
intervention in some of DME's auxiliary aviation services) or operational events
(i.e. sustained loss of volume/pricing power) could put the rating under
pressure. Furthermore, an upward revision of capex plans that necessitated
greater leverage than currently anticipated could lead to a negative rating
action.
