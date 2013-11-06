Nov 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned DME Ltd. (DME or the group) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. DME operates Domodedovo airport (DME) in Moscow. The group owns the terminal buildings and leases the runways and other airfield assets from the Russian government. Fitch has also assigned the proposed senior unsecured notes up to USD350 million to be issued by DME Airport Limited a 'BB+(EXP)' rating. DME Airport Limited is a special purpose vehicle registered in Ireland that will on-lend the proceeds to Hacienda Investments Ltd, a subsidiary of DME Ltd. Proceeds from the notes will be used for general corporate purposes.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Fitch assessed DME's standalone credit profile as commensurate with investment grade. This is supported by strong operational and financial profile of the airport coupled with further expected traffic growth. However, concerns about corporate governance and the complexity of corporate structure, as well as some regulatory and political uncertainty constrained the rating to 'BB+'.

Strong Operating Profile and Growth Potential

Moscow represents a significant catchment area and captures a significant portion of Russia's passenger air traffic (73% in 2012). Passenger traffic volumes have grown by an average of 15% at Domodedovo airport in the past 10 years due to the combined effect of economic growth, de-regulation, growing propensity to travel and DME's increasing market share (44% in 2012). Fitch expects traffic growth to continue, albeit at more moderate rates. DME benefits from strong origin & destination traffic base of 73%, although most of the traffic is leisure-related. The airline base is well diversified, with no airline contributing more than 13% of revenues. S7 (member of oneworld alliance) and Transaero (the second-largest Russian international carrier) are the largest airlines operating at DME.

Lack of Visibility of Competitive Landscape

Moscow is currently served by three airports and DME competes with the state-owned Sheremetyevo airport (SVO) hosting Russia's national flag carrier Aeroflot, and Vnukovo (VKO). DME is best positioned for future expansion due to availability of substantial land plots, but the uncertainty of SVO and VKO's development plans constrain the assessment of Volume risk to Midrange.

More Commercial than Regulated

DME operates under a favorable dual-till regime and has a diversified revenue structure. Revenues from the airport's regulated services (most of aviation services and some auxiliary aviation services) made up 28% of total revenues in 2012. The regulatory framework provides for the recovery of operating and capex costs. The methodology and tariff-setting process are not entirely transparent, but there is a demonstrated history of revenue and cash flow stability within this segment, even during the 2009 downturn. About 70% of revenues come from mostly unregulated auxiliary aviation services and commercial services. Price risk is Midrange.

Strong Cash Flow Generation, Terminal Expansion Needs

DME has substantial levels of excess cash flow after maintenance capex (averaging over USD300m p.a in the past three years). The airport's runway capacity is sufficient for current operations and future growth. However, substantial investments are required for the expansion of terminal buildings. The existing terminal is currently operating above its capacity. Infrastructure Development/Renewal risk is Midrange.

Low Leverage and Strong Profitability

DME has a sound track record of financial performance and profitability with EBITDA margin of 36% in 2012 (2011: 37%). Leverage has been limited to-date and the debt/EBITDA ratio is estimated to reach 1.6x after the issuance of the notes. Fitch's traffic projections are more conservative than management's, but even under that scenario, cash flows should be sufficient to serve the overall debt, which is projected to reach a maximum of 2.2x of EBITDA in 2015 under Fitch's rating case. The Debt Service risk factor assessment is Stronger.

Corporate Governance and Some Regulatory Uncertainty

Concerns about corporate governance practices and transparency of the corporate and organisational structure of the group are the main constraining factor. The group has a complex corporate structure with over 20 DME subsidiaries located in Russia and offshore (Cyprus and Isle of Man). The group's decision-making is intricate and concentrated with the sole shareholder, Mr. Dmitry Kamenschik and the group's CEO. The absence of the board of directors is a weakness. Fitch considers the group's insurance practices as below market standard.

Regulatory uncertainty relates to the government's stance towards the airport's corporate and ownership structure and the runway/land lease agreements (litigated in the past, but with favourable outcomes for DME). There is further uncertainty about when the government may implement the new concession regime for airports in the Moscow hub and how this may affect DME. Fitch gained some comfort from DME's important role in the Moscow hub and its unique development potential.

Not Capped by Cyprus Country Ceiling

DME Ltd is a holding company domiciled in Cyprus and the proceeds of the notes will be on-lent to a Cyprus registered subsidiary (Hacienda Investments Ltd), which is the holder of most of the group's assets (airport terminal buildings). However, most of the assets used in airport's operations are physically located in Russia and all operating cash flows are generated by Russian subsidiaries. Residual cash flows are up-streamed to the treasury/financing companies of the group in Cyprus/Isle of Man. As per Fitch's Criteria 'Rating Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country Ceiling', the ratings are not constrained by Cyprus's Country Ceiling as the assets and revenue generation are in Russia and the group's exposure to Cyprus bank accounts is currently limited with most cash assets held in Russian bank accounts. The group is in the process of transferring Cyprus bank accounts to accounts in a Western European jurisdiction. The transfer is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Notes' Rating Aligned with DME's IDR

The notes will be issued by an Irish SPV and on-lent to Hacienda Investments Ltd. The on-loan will be guaranteed by DME and other subsidiaries of the group on a joint and several basis. The guarantors' combined EBITDA and total assets should amount to at least 85% of the consolidated group's EBITDA and total assets.

The notes are structured as corporate unsecured debt. The notes bear foreign exchange risk, which Fitch did not consider to be very high due to the partial natural hedge, as a portion of airport's revenues (currently ca 12%) are received in USD and exceed the interest payments due on the notes. At maturity (assumed in 2018), USD-denominated revenues over two years prior to maturity should be sufficient to cover the bullet payment. The refinancing risk at maturity was considered manageable.

Fitch considers several features of the notes weak: (i) the nature of the borrower (Cyprus-registered property company) and its ability to ensure that some of the covenants and undertakings under the on-loan are enforced across the whole group; (ii) the formula of the 85% guarantor EBITDA test which excludes the negative EBITDA values and the lack of transparency in the ratio calculation, and (iii) the possibility that other subsidiaries of the group that are not guarantors may raise debt that will be more senior to the notes. Fitch considered that these weaknesses are mitigated by the presence of DME's guarantee and the high inter-dependency between Hacienda and DME.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Rating upside potential is currently limited: corporate governance and corporate structure concerns remain material and substantial improvements would need to be demonstrated for the rating to be considered for an upgrade, including streamlining of DME's corporate and organisational structure and improvements in the group's insurance practices. Greater clarity with respect to the regulatory framework (i.e. more transparent and comprehensive concession regime) would be positive for the rating, but would not justify an upgrade without improvements in corporate governance and transparency.

Conversely, material adverse regulatory events (i.e. interruption or regulatory intervention in some of DME's auxiliary aviation services) or operational events (i.e. sustained loss of volume/pricing power) could put the rating under pressure. Furthermore, an upward revision of capex plans that necessitated greater leverage than currently anticipated could lead to a negative rating action.