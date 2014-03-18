March 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned E-CARAT 3 plc's notes final ratings, as follows:

GBP425m Class A notes, due March 2022: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP23.7m Class B notes, due March 2022: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP25.6m subordinated notes: not rated

E-CARAT 3 plc is a UK-based securitisation vehicle and is the third public securitisation of GMAC UK plc to be rated by Fitch in the UK.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The final ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the origination and servicing procedures of GMAC UK plc (GMAC UK; BB+/Positive/B), the agency's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement (CE) and the transaction's legal structure. The ratings address timely payment of interest and payment of principal by the final maturity date.

The issue proceeds are being used to purchase a portfolio of auto loan receivables originated by GMAC UK within the UK. The transaction is static and amortises sequentially from closing.

CE for the class A (12.3%) and B (7.3%) notes is provided by overcollateralisation and the liquidity reserve. The liquidity reserve, sized at 2% of the aggregate class A and B notes principal amount outstanding, amortises in parallel with these notes. The liquidity reserve can be used to cover shortfalls for the payment of senior items, interest swap payments and interest on the class A and B notes. It also provides CE to the senior notes since amounts released through its amortisation can be used to cure potential principal losses. The transaction also benefits from excess spread of approximately 5% p.a. at closing.

Fitch analysed the credit risk by setting default assumptions for three different sub-pools: new supported (loans whose interest payments are subsidised by manufacturer) cars, new unsupported cars and used cars. Fitch determined base case default rate expectations of 2.5% for new unsupported cars and 3.25% for used cars.

Fitch set a base case default rate expectation of 1.5% for new supported cars, higher than indicated by the historical cohort data it was provided with. This has been driven by the change in loan characteristics of this sub-pool, following the introduction of a "flexible finance" campaign in July 2011. These loans pay 0% interest, which lead to longer loan terms and higher original loan-to-value ratios compared with loans originated before the campaign. In Fitch's opinion, all else being equal, these changes have resulted in extended exposure to the economic cycle and may result in increased exposure to the borrower at default.

The agency determined base case recovery expectations of 55% for new car loans and 50% for the used car sub-pool.

Of the underlying secured receivables, 98.1% are regulated by the Consumer Credit Act and are therefore exposed to voluntary termination (VT) rights of the borrower. VT allows the borrowers to return their car once they have paid half the contract amount due, thus exposing the issuer to market risk arising from used car prices. Based on Fitch's calculation made through loan-by-loan data, the VT losses are estimated to be 9.6% in a 'AAAsf' and 7.1% in a 'AAsf' scenario.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults (class A/class B): Current Rating: 'AAAsf'/'AAsf'

Increase base case defaults by 10%: 'AA+sf'/'AAsf'

Increase base case defaults by 25%: 'AA+sf'/'AA-sf'

Increase base case defaults by 50%: 'AA+sf'/'A+sf'

Expected impact upon the note rating of reduced recoveries (class A/class B):

Current Rating: 'AAAsf'/'AAsf'

Reduce base case recovery by 10%: 'AAAsf'/'AAsf'

Reduce base case recovery by 25%: 'AAAsf'/'AAsf'

Reduce base case recovery by 50%: 'AA+sf'/'AA-sf'

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased market value stress (class A/class B):

Current Rating: 'AAAsf'/'AAsf'

Increase market value stress by 10%: 'AA+sf'/'AAsf'

Increase market value stress by 25%: 'AA+sf'/'AA-sf'

Increase market value stress by 50%: 'AAsf'/'A+sf'

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults, market value stress and decreased recoveries (class A/class B):

Current Rating: 'AAAsf'/'AAsf'

Increase default base case and market value stress by 10%; reduce recovery base case by 10%: 'AA+sf'/'AA-sf'

Increase default base case and market value stress by 25%; reduce recovery base case by 25%: 'AAsf'/'A+sf'

Increase default base case and market value stress by 50%; reduce recovery base case by 50%: 'A+sf'/'A-sf'

A new issue report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: E-CARAT 3 plc