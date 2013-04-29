(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Illawarra Series 2013-1 RMBS
Trust
here
SYDNEY, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected
rating to
Illawarra Series 2013-1 RMBS Trust's mortgage-backed
floating-rate notes as
follows:
AUD279.0m Class A notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD15m Class AB notes: Not Rated
AUD6 m Class B notes: Not Rated
The notes will be issued by BNY Trust Company of Australia
Limited in its
capacity as trustee for Illawarra Series 2013-1 RMBS Trust.
Key Rating Drivers
The 'AAA(EXP)sf' Long-Term Rating assigned to the class A notes
is based on: the
quality of the collateral; the 7.0% credit enhancement (CE)
provided to the
class A notes by the subordinate AB, and B notes and the
liquidity facility of
1.5%. The rating also reflects IMB Limited's underwriting
standards and
servicing capabilities.
At the cut-off date, the collateral pool consisted of 1,867
loans totaling
approximately AUD309m. Loans included in the pool have been
originated by IMB
Limited. The weighted average current loan-to-value ratio was
60%, and the
weighted average seasoning was 51 months. The pool is composed
of 100% fully
verified documentation loans, while investment loans account for
27.7% and
first-time borrowers represent 11.3% of the pool.
Rating Sensitivities
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in
the presale
report titled "Illawarra Series 2013-1 RMBS Trust", available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link. Included
as an appendix
to the report are a description of the representations,
warranties, and
enforcement mechanisms.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Courtney Miller
Analyst
+612 8256 0347
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Spencer Wilson
Associate Director
+612 8256 0320
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
The source of information identified for this rating action was
informed by
information from IMB Limited, Macquarie Bank Limited, as
arranger and their
counsel Allen & Overy. The issuer has informed Fitch that not
all relevant
underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes
is public.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria"
dated 6 June
2012, "Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS"
dated 7
September 2012, "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria" dated 3
August 2012, "APAC
Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia" dated 3
August 2012,
"Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions"
dated 30 May 2012,
and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions:
Derivative
Addendum" dated 30 May 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€” Australia
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions:
Derivative Addendum
here
Global Criteria for Lendersâ€™ Mortgage Insurance in RMBS
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA
AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the
Corporations Act 2001.