(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected
ratings to Light
Trust 2017-1's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance
consists of
notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by
Australian
Central Credit Union Limited, trading as People's Choice Credit
Union. The
ratings are as follows:
AUD322.00 million Class A1 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD7.35 million Class A2 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD11.90 million Class AB notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
AUD5.25 million Class B notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
AUD2.80 million Class C notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
AUD0.70 million Class D notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
The notes will be issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in
its capacity as
trustee of Light Trust 2017-1.
The total collateral pool consisted of 2,127 loans totalling
AUD350 million at
the 28 February 2017 cut-off date. The loan pool will be
finalised prior to the
closing date and adjusted to match the final liability balance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sufficient Credit Support: The class A1 and A2 notes have
sufficient credit
enhancement of 8.0% and 5.9%, respectively, provided by the
class AB, B, C and D
notes, and are independent of any credit provided by lenders'
mortgage insurance
(LMI).
Conservative Pool Characteristics: The portfolio has
weighted-average (WA)
seasoning of 47 months, a WA unindexed current loan/value ratio
(LVR) of 63.0%
and a WA indexed current LVR of 60.9%. The average obligor
current loan size is
AUD213,155. Under Fitch's methodology, investment loans
represent 25.0% of the
pool by balance, interest-only loans represent 8.9% and
fixed-rate loans 33.6%.
LMI is present on 100% of the pool.
Sequential/Pro Rata Paydown: Classes A1 and A2 will initially
receive principal
on a pari passu basis, with all other note classes receiving
principal
sequentially prior to the pro rata test conditions being met.
Once met,
principal will be allocated on a pro rata basis across all
notes.
Multiple Liquidity Sources: Liquidity support will be provided
via excess
income, a conditional yield reserve that traps excess income up
to a target
balance of AUD800,000, principal draws and a liquidity facility
sized at 1.5% of
the note balance, with a facility floor of 0.15% of the original
note balance.
Liquidity will be available to all note classes, however,
charge-off triggers
will restrict liquidity support to deteriorating tranches.
Available Replacement Counterparties: Counterparty default risk
is mitigated by
the appointment of National Australia Bank Limited (NAB,
AA-/Stable/F1+) as an
eligible standby fixed/floating-rate swap provider.
EXPECTED RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss
severity on
defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than
Fitch's base case
and are likely to result in a decline in credit enhancement and
remaining
loss-coverage levels available to the notes. Decreased credit
enhancement may
make certain note ratings susceptible to negative rating action,
depending on
the extent of the coverage decline. Hence, Fitch conducts
sensitivity analysis
of the ratings by stressing the transaction's initial base-case
assumptions.
Its analysis found that the expected ratings of the class A1 and
A2 notes were
not affected under Fitch's moderate or severe foreclosure stress
(15% and 30%
increase) scenarios.
The analysis of the recovery scenarios found that the expected
ratings of the
class A1 and A2 notes were affected under Fitch's severe
recovery (30% decrease)
scenario, which resulted in the expected ratings of the notes
falling to 'AA+sf'
The expected ratings of the class A1 and A2 notes were not
affected under
Fitch's moderate combination stress in defaults and recoveries,
but reduced to
'AAsf' under Fitch's severe combination stress of 30% increase
in defaults and
30% decrease in recoveries.
The transaction structure supports an LMI independent rating for
the class A1
and A2 notes; therefore, LMI is not required to support the
rating due to the
level of credit support provided by the lower notes.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) disclosed in the offering document that
relate to the
underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix
referenced under
"Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of these RW&Es
to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as detailed
in the Special
Report titled "Representations, Warranties and Enforcement
Mechanisms in Global
Structured Finance Transactions," dated 31 May 2016.
DATA ADEQUACY
As part of its ongoing monitoring, Fitch reviewed a small
targeted sample of
People's Choice's origination files and found the information
contained in the
reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's
policies and
practices and the other information provided to the agency about
the asset
portfolio. Fitch sought to receive a third-party assessment
conducted on the
asset portfolio information, but none was made available.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
Key rating drivers and expected rating sensitivities are further
discussed in
the corresponding presale report entitled "Light Trust 2017-1",
published today.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
Loan-by-loan data provided by People's Choice as at 19 February
2017
Transaction documentation provided by Clayton Utz, the issuer's
counsel.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
RESI INVESTOR
This transaction is included in Fitch's Resi Investor tool
(resi.fitchratings.com). Resi Investor allows users to
conduct their own
scenario analysis. The tool allows investors to vary Fitch's
rating assumptions
to calculate their own expected losses and model-implied rating
outcomes. It
also allows investors to generate pivot table-type
stratification tables,
interactive charts and transaction comparisons.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+612 8256 0322
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Chris Stankovski
Director
+612 8256 0341
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+612 8256 0388
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 30 Aug 2016)
Global Criteria for Lenders’ Mortgage Insurance in RMBS (pub. 28
Jul 2016)
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating
Criteria (pub. 20 Mar
2017)
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating
Criteria: Derivative
Addendum (pub. 20 Mar 2017)
Related Research
Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global
Structured
Finance Transactions
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
LINK:
