SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected
ratings and
outlooks to RESIMAC Premier Series 2013-1's mortgage-backed
floating-rate notes
as follows:
AUD50.0m Class A1 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
USD200.0m Class A2-A notes: 'F1+(EXP)sf'
AUD0.0m Class A2-R notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD200.0m Class A3 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD29.8m Class AB notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD17.5m Class B-1 notes: Not Rated
AUD2.8 m Class B-2 notes: Not Rated
The notes will be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in
its capacity as
trustee for RESIMAC Triomphe Trust in respect of Premier Series
2013-1.
Key Rating Drivers
The 'F1+(EXP)sf' Short-Term Rating assigned to the class A2-A
note is supported
by the rating of the redemption facility provider, National
Australia Bank
Limited ('AA-'/Stable/'F1+').
The 'AAA(EXP)sf' Long-Term Rating assigned to the class A1,
A-2R, A-3 and AB
notes is based on: the quality of the collateral; the 10.0%
credit enhancement
(CE) provided to the class A1, A2-R, and A-3 notes by the
subordinate AB, B-1
and B-2 notes; the 4.1% CE provided to the class AB notes by the
subordinate B-1
and B-2 notes and the liquidity facility of 1.05%. The rating
also reflects
RESIMAC's underwriting standards and servicing capabilities.
At the cut-off date, the collateral pool consisted of 1,777
loans totalling
approximately AUD501.5m. Loans included in the pool have been
originated by
RESIMAC Limited. The weighted average current loan-to-value
ratio was 70.9%, and
the weighted average seasoning was 37 months. The pool is
composed of 100% fully
verified documentation loans, while investment loans account for
33.1% and fixed
rate mortgages 3% of the pool.
Rating Sensitivities
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in
the presale
report entitled "RESIMAC Triomphe Trust - RESIMAC Premier Series
2013-1",
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above
link. Included as
an appendix to the report are a description of the
representations, warranties,
and enforcement mechanisms.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Courtney Miller
Analyst
+612 8256 0347
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Ben Newey
Director
+612 8256 0341
Committee Chairperson
Stan Ho
Senior Director
+852 2263 9668
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
The source of information identified for this rating action was
informed by
information from RESIMAC, NAB, as arranger and their counsel
King & Wood
Mallesons. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria"
dated 6 June
2012, "Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS"
dated 7
September 2012, "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria" dated 3
August 2012, "APAC
Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia" dated 3
August 2012,
"Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions"
dated 30 May 2012,
and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions:
Derivative
Addendum" dated 30 May 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
