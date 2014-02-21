(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Fondo de
Titulizacion del Deficit del Sistema Electrico FTA's (FADE, the issuer) Series
20 EUR1.5bn notes a final 'BBB' rating with Stable Outlook
FADE bonds are backed by the Spanish electricity tariff deficits (TDs) it
purchases which are repaid by the electricity system as an annuity over 15 years
in monthly instalments. TDs are reflected within the access tolls collected by
the Comision Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC), the Spanish
energy regulator who in turn pays into FADE's bank account held at Instituto de
Credito Oficial (ICO, BBB/Stable/F2).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
All FADE bonds' ratings are fully guaranteed by the Kingdom of Spain
(BBB/Stable) up to a maximum EUR26bn and credit-linked to its Long-term Issuer
Default Rating .
FADE programme is exposed to refinancing risk as the proceeds of some FADE
issuances have been allocated to refinance other outstanding series. However,
should there be refinancing difficulties or should ICO default, the Spanish
government guarantee will meet the payments due on the bonds.
All FADE series are exposed to the administrative capabilities of Titulizacion
de Activos SGFT SA (TdA, the management company) as issuer trustee. Fitch is
comfortable with this operational risk based on the broad experience of TdA. The
government body (Comision Interministerial) created to oversee the whole process
has the power to replace the management company if it failed to perform its
duties.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in the sovereign IDR or the guarantee terms is likely to lead to a
change in the bonds' rating. The Series 20 issuance has no rating impact on the
outstanding series 1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18 and 19 FADE bonds rated by
Fitch as the terms of the guarantee remain unaltered.
While the total issued amount of FADE bonds since its creation is EUR26.72bn,
the outstanding amount of FADE bonds is EUR24.65bn inclusive of the Series 20
issuance, which was on 21 February 2014.
Series 20's maturity date is September 2017 and it pays an annual fixed interest
rate of 1.875%. The agency understands that the Series 20 issuance proceeds will
be used for the refinancing of Series 1, which matures on 17 March 2014