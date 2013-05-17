(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned FBN Holdings
Plc (FBNH) a
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' and Short-term IDR
of 'B'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this announcement.
The assignment of ratings to FBNH follows First Bank of Nigeria
Plc's (now First
Bank of Nigeria Limited, FBN) decision to adopt a holding
company structure in
line with new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines. Under
the new structure
FBNH has become the 100% holding company of FBN which
consolidates the group's
banking operations. FBNH's non-banking subsidiaries include the
capital markets
businesses, insurance subsidiaries and microfinance bank.
Together, the
non-banking subsidiaries accounted for about 11% of consolidated
assets at
end-2012.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
FBNH's IDRs and VR are driven by and equalised with the VR of
its 100%-banking
subsidiary, FBN. This is supported by consolidated supervision
by the CBN,
common branding and management across the group and low levels
of double
leverage at the holding company stand-alone level. FBNH's
National Ratings are
mapped from its Long-term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
FBNH's IDRs, VR and National Ratings are sensitive to a change
in FBN's VR which
could improve in the longer-term once loan growth stabilises,
accompanied by
consistent asset quality indicators and maintenance of high
levels of liquidity
and appropriate Fitch Core Capital ratios. Downward pressure is
limited in the
short-term following significantly improved asset quality due to
intervention by
the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON, a company
tasked with
cleaning up the non-performing loans in the sector) but could
arise if loan
impairment charges begin to have a significant impact on its
long-term earnings
and capitalisation following above sector-average credit growth
in 2012.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
While support for FBNH from the authorities is possible, it has
not been
factored into Fitch's ratings. FBNH's Support Rating (SR) of '5'
and Support
Rating Floor (SRF) of 'NF' reflect the agency's view that while
the authorities'
propensity to support the banks in Nigeria remains high, the
same level of
support would not apply to holding companies.
The rating actions are as follows:
FBN Holdings Plc
Long-term foreign currency IDR: assigned at 'B'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: assigned at 'B'
National Long-term rating: assigned at 'A(nga)'
National Short-term rating: assigned at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'b'
Support Rating: assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'NF'
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
Long-term foreign currency IDR: unaffected at 'B+'. Stable
Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: unaffected at 'B'
National Long-term rating: unaffected at 'A+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: unaffected at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b'
Support Rating: unaffected at '4'
Support Rating Floor: unaffected at 'B+'
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(nga)' for National
ratings in Nigeria.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
