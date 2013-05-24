(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned FCT Ginkgo Compartment Personal Loans 2013-1's notes final ratings as follows:

EUR 577.8m Class A: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR 82.8m Class B: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR 76.5m Class C: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

EUR 162.9m Class D: NR

The final ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of CA Consumer Finance's (CACF, 'A+'/Negative/'F1+') origination and servicing procedures, the agency's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement and the transaction's legal structure.

The issuance proceeds were used to purchase a portfolio of standard consumer loans and debt consolidation loans originated by CACF, the consumer finance arm of Credit Agricole ('A+'/Negative/'F1+') in France. The transaction is static and amortises sequentially since closing. This is CACF's fifth consumer loans securitisation transaction.

Credit enhancement is provided to the rated notes by subordination. Subordination to the class A notes, amounting to 35.8%, is provided by the class B notes (9.2%), the class C notes (8.5%) and the class D notes (18.1%). In addition, the transaction is expected to benefit from excess spread.

The final portfolio amounted to EUR900.0m as of end-April 2013 and consists of 106,822 loan contracts, with an outstanding aggregate principal balance of EUR8,425 and a weighted average remaining term of 52 months. All the loans bear a fixed interest rate and are amortising with constant monthly instalments.

Fitch analysed obligor credit risk by forming base case default expectations (10.7%) and recovery assumptions (41%) and then stressing these assumptions according to the notes' rating level (low default multiple of 4.0x applied to the default base case at 'AAAsf' and median recovery haircut of 50% applied to recovery base case at 'AAAsf').

CACF is the loan servicer. No back-up servicer has been appointed at closing. However, servicing continuity risks are mitigated by operational factors, including arrangements for monthly transfer of borrowers' details needed for notification. Furthermore, the commingling risk is mitigated by a dedicated commingling reserve. Lastly, a reserve fund was funded at closing to cover any liquidity shortfalls.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Fitch views the key rating drivers for the transaction as being (i) the underlying receivables credit risk; (ii) the provisioning mechanism in place which provides that excess spread may be trapped to cover receivables which have eight unpaid instalments, are accelerated, or for which borrowers are over-indebted; (iii) the monthly transfer of borrowers' details, the commingling reserve and the reserve fund which, together with other provisions, adequately mitigate servicing continuity risks and (iv) the stable to declining asset performance outlook for French consumer assets.

RATING SENSITIVITES

Fitch tested the rating sensitivity of the notes to various scenarios, including an increase in the base case default rate and/or a decrease in the base case recovery rate for the portfolio. The model-implied sensitivities indicate that an increase in the base case default rate by 50% together with a decrease in the base case recovery rate by 50% may result in a five-notch downgrade of the class A notes, to 'Asf' from 'AAAsf', a six-notch downgrade of the class B notes, to 'BBBsf' from 'AAsf' and a five-notch downgrade of the class C notes, to 'BB+sf' from 'Asf'.

A new issue report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: FCT Ginkgo Compartment Personal Loans 2013-1

