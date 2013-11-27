(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned FCT Ginkgo
Compartment Sales Finance 2013-1's notes expected ratings as follows:
EUR TBD Class A: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR TBD Class B: 'AA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR TBD Class C: 'A+(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR TBD Class D: NR(EXP)
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final transaction
documents, in line with those already received and analysed, as well as the
satisfactory review of the transaction legal opinions to support the agency's
analytical approach.
The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of CA Consumer Finance's
(CACF, A/Stable/F1) origination and servicing procedures in its capacity as
originator and servicer of the transaction, the agency's expectations of future
asset performance in the light of the current and forecast economic environment
in France, the available credit enhancement and the transaction's legal
structure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views the key rating drivers for the transaction as being (i) the
underlying receivables credit risk; (ii) the early amortisation triggers in
place, which along with eligibility criteria portfolio limits and available CE,
prevent deterioration of the portfolio quality during the revolving period;
(iii) the monthly transfer of borrowers' details, the commingling reserve and
the reserve fund, which together with other provisions adequately mitigate
servicing continuity risks; and (iv) the stable to declining asset performance
outlook for French consumer assets.
TRANSACTION CHARACTERISTICS
The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of consumer loan
receivables including home equipment, recreational vehicle, new vehicle and used
vehicle loans originated by CACF, the consumer finance arm of Credit Agricole
(A/Stable/F1) in France. This is CACF's seventh consumer loans securitisation
transaction.
The transaction envisages a 12-month revolving period, during which further
receivables can be transferred to the issuer each month. In Fitch's view, the
early amortisation triggers in place, along with eligibility criteria, portfolio
limits and available CE, adequately address the risk of a significant
deterioration of the underlying asset quality. However, in line with its
criteria, the agency has taken into account possible migration to a riskier pool
composition allowed by the portfolio limits.
Credit enhancement for the class A notes will be equivalent to 25.3% at closing,
provided by overcollateralisation via subordination and a reserve fund.
Subordination for the class A notes will be provided by the class B notes
(6.1%), the class C notes (4.6%) and the class D notes (13.1%). In addition, a
reserve fund, representing 1.5% of the initial notes balance and primarily
available for liquidity, will provide credit enhancement at maturity or if an
accelerated amortisation event has occurred. Finally, the transaction will
benefit from excess spread.
The provisional portfolio amounted to EUR756.2m as of end-September 2013 and
consisted of 94,873 loan contracts, with an average outstanding principal
balance of EUR7,971 and a weighted average remaining term of 74.3 months. All
the loans bear a fixed interest rate and are amortising with constant monthly
instalments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch tested the rating sensitivity of the notes to various scenarios, including
an increase in the base case default rate and/or a decrease in the base case
recovery rate for the portfolio. The model- implied sensitivities indicate that
an increase in the base case default rate by 50% together with a decrease in the
base case recovery rate by 50% may result in a five-notch downgrade of the class
A notes, to 'Asf' from 'AAAsf', a five-notch downgrade of the class B notes, to
'BBB+sf' from 'AAsf' and a five-notch downgrade of the class C notes to 'BBB-sf'
from 'A+sf'.
A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress,
key rating drivers and rating sensitivities, as well as material sources of
information that were used to prepare the credit rating, is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2013-1
