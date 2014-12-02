(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings of 'A+' to the USD250m 3.25% guaranteed notes due 2019 and USD400m 4.25% guaranteed notes due 2024 issued by CDBL Funding 1. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by SinoAero Leasing Co., Limited (SAL) with the benefit of a keepwell and asset purchase deed provided by CDB Leasing Co., Ltd (A+/Stable). CDBL Funding 1 is an offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV) established by SAL, an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of CDB Leasing, a China-based financial leasing company that covers the aviation, transportation and infrastructure sectors. CDB Leasing plans to use the proceeds of the note issue for general corporate purposes, including refinancing existing SAL debt. The final ratings are in line with the 'A+(EXP)' rating Fitch assigned to the proposed note issue on 18 November 2014, and follow receipt of final documentation conforming to that already received by Fitch. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating on the senior notes primarily reflects our assessment of an extremely high probability of support from CDB Leasing to both SAL and CDBL Funding 1. In Fitch's opinion, a default by the issuer or SAL would create enormous reputational risk for CDB Leasing and its ultimate parent, China Development Bank (CDB; A+/Stable), the largest policy bank in China. CDB Leasing's ratings are underpinned by expectations of support from CDB and the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable). For further information, refer to the rating action commentary dated 10 July 2014 titled "Fitch Rates CDB Leasing 'A+' with Stable Outlook". The guaranteed notes constitute direct, general and unsecured obligations of SAL, and will rank pari passu with all other existing and future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of SAL. Further, some of CDB Leasing's bank loan agreements contain a cross-default clause covering all the companies within the group that will trigger accelerated repayment if SAL defaults. With the keepwell and asset purchase deed, CDB Leasing intends to ensure SAL has sufficient liquidity to meet its obligation under the guaranteed notes, and remains solvent and is a going concern at all times. CDB Leasing is required to repurchase SAL's aircraft assets upon the occurrence of a triggering event. The triggering event refers to the situation in which SAL does not have sufficient liquidity to meet its payment obligations or an event of default. The repurchase agreement is similar to undertakings already provided by CDB Leasing to some of SAL's existing bank loans and serves as an important mechanism to allow CDB Leasing to provide foreign currency liquidity to SAL in a timely manner. CDB Leasing does not require approval from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange for these foreign currency transfers because buying assets for leasing purposes is a part of CDB Leasing's operating activities sanctioned by the relevant authorities, including China Banking Regulatory Commission. There could be practical difficulties enforcing the keepwell and asset purchase deed, which is not as strong as a guarantee. Nevertheless, the agreement and the cross-default clauses at the parent level suggest a strong propensity for CDB Leasing to support SAL, if required. SAL is the core operating platform for CDB Leasing's overseas aircraft leasing business. It is highly integrated into CDB Leasing's operations and is considered a core subsidiary, with SAL's financials fully incorporated into CDB Leasing's consolidated audited reports. Moreover, CDB Leasing aims to convert SAL into a directly owned subsidiary, a task it expects to complete in the coming years. CDB Leasing has strong control over SAL's operating decisions as two of SAL's three directors hold senior management positions at CDB Leasing's aircraft leasing division. SAL contributed 36% of CDB Leasing's total operating revenue and 18% of its net income in 2013 and accounted for 60% of CDB Leasing's aircraft assets and 17% of its total assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on CDBL Funding 1's guaranteed notes would be directly correlated to any notable change in the willingness or ability of CDB Leasing.to support SAL, if required. 