(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final 'AAA' rating with Stable Outlook to Bank of Montreal's (BMO; 'AA-'/Outlook Stable/'F1+') inaugural series of global registered covered bonds issued under its newly established legislative program. The bonds have a par value of EUR 1 billion and a five-year maturity with a 12-month extension. KEY RATING DRIVERS Rating Rationale: The 'AAA' rating on BMO's legislative mortgage covered bonds is based on BMO's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (Moderate High Risk) and an asset percentage (AP) in line with Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 93.5%. Alternative Management Drives D-Cap: The D-Cap of 3 (moderate-high risk) is driven by Fitch's assessment of systemic alternative management which reflects the significant roles being performed post issuer default by the trustee, acting on behalf of the guarantor, which would likely seek bondholder approval for major decisions and need to contract other parties to perform important functions. This assessment is consistent across all Canadian mortgage covered bond programs. Cover Pool Credit Risk: The greatest contributor to the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 93.5% is the expected loss on the mortgage loans included in the initial cover pool. As of March 2014, the pool consisted of 42,424 first lien residential mortgage loans totaling CAD8.3 billion. It had a weighted average (WA) original combined loan-to-value (LTV) of 69.7%, a non-zero WA credit score of 751 and was primarily concentrated in Ontario (44%). In an 'AAA' scenario, Fitch calculated a cumulative WA probability of default (PD) of 14.1%, a WA recovery rate (RR) of 55.2% and a WA expected loss of 7.8%, which incorporates an additional 1.4% loss attributable to interest accrued on defaulted loans from initial delinquency through liquidation. RATING SENSITIVITIES BMO's covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if: BMO's IDR were to be downgraded to 'AA-' or lower; the D-Cap fell by at least two categories to 1 (very high risk); or the program's contractual AP increased above 93.5%. Fitch's breakeven AP for a given covered bonds' ratings will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore, it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Vanessa Purwin Senior Director +1-212-908-0269 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Roger Lin Director +1-212-908-0778 Committee Chairperson Rui Pereira Managing Director +1-212-908-0766 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' (March 10, 2014); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds' (May 13, 2013); --'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' (June 3, 2013); --'Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model Criteria' (May 15, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum here Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here