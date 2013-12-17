(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final
'AAA' rating
with a Stable Outlook to National Bank of Canada's (NBC,
'A+'/F1', Stable
Outlook) inaugural series of registered covered bonds issued
under its newly
established legislative program. The series CBL1 bonds have a
par value of EUR
1 billion and a five-year maturity with a 12-month extension.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of NBC's mortgage covered bonds is based on the
issuer's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', Fitch Discontinuity-Cap
(D-Cap) of 3
(moderate high risk), and the program's contractual asset
percentage (AP) which
is expected to be in line with Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of
91.7%.
The program D-Cap is driven by Fitch's moderate high risk
assessment of the
systemic alternative management component of its discontinuity
analysis which is
the result of the significant roles performed post issuer
default by the
guarantor, or third parties acting on its behalf. The guarantor
would likely
seek bondholder approval for major decisions and need to
contract other parties
to perform important functions. This assessment is consistent
across all
Canadian mortgage covered bond programs. All other D-Cap
components have been
assessed as moderate risk.
The inaugural covered bonds are secured by a cover pool drawn
from an initial
indicative portfolio consisting of 35,271 uninsured Canadian
residential
mortgages totaling approximately CAD5.5 billion. The portfolio
had a weighted
average (WA) original combined loan-to-value (LTV) of 73.1%, a
non-zero WA
credit score of 734, and was roughly 17 months seasoned, with a
large percentage
of loans concentrated in Quebec (61%) as of June 2013. Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven
AP of 91.7% is driven by a WA probability of default of 22.6%
and a WA recovery
rate of 57.9% on the cover pool in an 'AAA' scenario. The assets
have a WA
residual maturity of approximately 2.6 years while the first
series of covered
bonds have a WA residual maturity of five years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NBC's covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade
if any of the
following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by two notches to
'A-'; (ii) the
D-Cap fell by two categories to 1 (very high risk); or (iii) the
program's
contractual AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis
exceeded 91.7%.
Fitch's breakeven AP for a given covered bond's ratings will be
affected by,
among others, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Purwin
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0269
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Roger Lin
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0778
Committee Chairperson
Rui Pereira
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0766
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' (Sept. 4, 2013);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds ' (May 13,
2013);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds: Derivative
Addendum' (May 13, 2013);
--'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinance Stress
Addendum' (June 3, 2013);
--'Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model Criteria' (May
15, 2013).
