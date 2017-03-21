(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final 'AAA'
rating to
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC; AA-/Stable/F1+) inaugural
issue of EUR500m
of mortgage covered bonds. The Outlook is Stable. The covered
bonds have been
issued in line with the requirements of the Monetary Authority
of Singapore's
(MAS) Notice 648.
The assignment of the final rating follows the issuance of the
covered bonds and
the final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on
23 November
2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' rating is based on OCBC's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'AA-', an IDR Uplift of zero notches, a Payment Continuity
Uplift (PCU) of six
notches, a recovery uplift of one notch and the asset percentage
(AP) of 86.0%
that Fitch relied upon in analysis is equal to Fitch's 'AAA
breakeven AP of 86%.
This AP supports a 'AA+' tested rating on a
probability-of-default basis and a
'AAA' rating after giving a one-notch credit for recoveries from
the cover
assets given default of the covered bonds. The Stable Outlook on
the programme
reflects the four-notch buffer against the downgrade of the
bank's IDR.
The IDR uplift of zero notches is based on the fact that, under
the banking
regulations in Singapore, the option to resolve an authorised
bank is possible
as part of MAS' supervisory powers; however, the power to bail
in creditors is
not contemplated under the current bank resolution framework.
The PCU of six notches for OCBC's covered bond programme
reflects the
programme's liquidity protection in the form of soft-bullet
issuance with a
12-month maturity extension. The programme also provides for a
three-month
reserve for interest payments and senior expenses.
The recovery uplift assigned was capped at one notch, as Fitch
views the
programme as significantly exposed to foreign-exchange risk from
the recoveries
given default of the covered bonds. This is because the assets
are denominated
in Singapore dollars, while the covered bonds issued can be
denominated in other
currencies. Currency risk is hedged for the length of the
liabilities, but we
expect those hedges to terminate in the event of a covered bond
default, so that
the longer dated Singapore-dollar asset cash flows would provide
recoveries in a
different currency than the initial covered bond.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 86.0% corresponds to a breakeven
overcollateralisation
(OC) of 16.3% and is driven by the asset disposal loss of 17.8%.
This reflects
the significant asset and liability mismatch in the programme.
The weighted
average (WA) life of the cover assets is 11 years and five years
for the
liabilities. The credit loss contributes 3.4% and the cash flow
component
reduces the OC by 4.9%, due to positive excess spread modelled
by Fitch in the
programme.
At 31 January 2017, the cover pool consisted of 8,319 prime
Singapore private
residential mortgages equivalent to SGD5.7bn. The
OCBC-calculated WA indexed
loan-to-value ratio is 57.9%, and the portfolio is 59.5 months
seasoned. By
current balance, 38.9% of the loans are for investment purpose
and 69.0% of the
loans are linked to the Central Provident Fund (CPF). The cover
pool comprises
59.5% of loans secured by condominium units, 28.1% by apartments
and 12.4% by
houses and others.
Fitch has applied a variation from its cover asset Refinancing
Spread Level
(RSL) assumptions, which provide for refinancing stress on
standard mortgage
cover assets in Singapore should they be sold to meet covered
bond payments. A
portion of the cover pool is linked to the CPF; such loans are
subject to
potentially higher sales costs because they require CPF Board
consent or court
approval to transfer the CPF-linked loans to a third party.
Fitch believes that
a potential buyer would want to be compensated for the
additional cost in
purchasing these CPF-linked loans.
For CPF-linked loans, Fitch considered an additional stressed
refinancing rate
differential of 25bp above Singapore's mortgage RSL. In a 'AA+'
stress scenario,
Fitch tested the cash flows for timely payment by applying an
RSL of 251bp
instead of 234bp, based on the pro-rata value of the CPF-linked
loans to the
cover pools.
SINGAPOREAN OCBC AND DBS BANK LTD (DBS) BESPOKE COVERED BOND
RATING CRITERIA
Fitch has made certain assumptions for the asset analysis of
OCBC's covered bond
programme that are not published in its APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria,
which was used to assess the mortgage portfolio's performance.
The key rating
drivers are common to those included in the APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria
and the Covered Bonds Rating Criteria. The assumptions for this
covered bond
programme include the following:
Foreclosure Frequency (FF):
The FF reflects the risk of a standard mortgage loan defaulting,
and is intended
to reflect typical borrower and product characteristics. Fitch
has derived the
base FF on the historical performance data provided by the
issuer and industry
performance index. The data provided by DBS, another
Singapore-based bank that
has issued covered bonds, and OCBC cover eligible private
residential mortgage
loans to individuals with full-time employment and full income
verification, as
well as fully amortising loans.
Fitch has developed a base default matrix for the cover pools of
DBS and OCBC as
below:
Base FF for each rating stress (unit % and starting from AAAsf,
AAsf, Asf,
BBBsf, BBsf, Bsf)
For LTV less than 30%: 2.3, 1.7, 1.2, 0.9, 0.6, 0.4
For LTV from 30% to less than 40%: 2.9, 2.2, 1.5, 1.1, 0.8, 0.5
For LTV from 40% to less than 50%: 4.7, 3.5, 2.3, 1.7, 1.2, 0.9
For LTV from 50% to less than 60%: 7.0, 5.2, 3.5, 2.6, 1.8, 1.3
For LTV from 60% to less than 65%: 8.2, 6.1, 4.1, 3.0, 2.1, 1.5
For LTV from 65% to less than 70%: 9.9, 7.4, 5.0, 3.7, 2.6, 1.8
For LTV from 70% to less than 75%: 11.1, 8.2, 5.5, 4.1, 2.9, 2.1
For LTV from 75% to less than 80%: 12.3, 9.1, 6.1, 4.6, 3.2, 2.3
For LTV from 80% to less than 85%: 15.2, 11.3, 7.6, 5.6, 4.0,
2.8
For LTV from 85% to less than 90%: 23.9, 17.7, 12.0, 8.9, 6.3,
4.4
FF Adjustment:
Fitch adjusts the base FF to assess the risk profile of
non-standard DBS and
OCBC mortgage loans. Further adjustments can be made depending
on the specifics
of the transaction or programme structure, taking into account
all available
evidence and data. The adjustments are as follows.
-- Lender adjustment: Increase to the base default probability
(DP) of 10%. This
has been applied for OCBC.
-- Investment property: Increase to the base DP of 25%
-- Treatment of loans in arrears: Borrowers in arrears are more
likely to
default. Fitch will increase the DP based on how long the
borrowers have been in
arrears and then use the higher of the adjusted DP and the floor
value. Fitch
will increase the base DP of loans 30-59 days in arrears by 20%
and that for
loans 60-89 days in arrears by 50%. The floor for loans 30-59
days in arrears is
20%, that for loans 60-89 days in arrears is 66% and that for
loans over 90 days
in arrears is 100%.
Loss Severity:
In determining the loss severity for a portfolio of residential
mortgage loans,
Fitch calculates the ratio of the sale proceeds of the property
to the
outstanding balance of the loans at the time of default loan by
loan. The agency
determines the indexed value of the property, and then applies a
market value
decline (MVD). We then take into account foreclosure and carry
costs, among
other things. Fitch's loss-severity assumptions and the data
used to derive
these assumptions are detailed below.
House Price Assumptions:
The largest house-value declines for Singapore occurred during
the Asian
Financial Crisis (1998-1999). The peak-to-trough house price
decline at such
time gives Fitch a good approximation for simulating a similar
level of stress
in relation to house value movements. We use the same MVD
assumption regardless
of location as property-value movements are relatively similar
across the city
state due to the small size of Singapore's population.
The median peak-to-trough MVD was 41% during the Asian Financial
Crisis. Based
on the historic variance of house value movements, we apply
further adjustment
of 1.4 times the historic-high MVD to derive the 'AAA' MVD
assumption.
MVD:
Applying the house price declines described above, the MVDs
calculated by Fitch
for apartments in Singapore are as follows:
AAAsf - 60%
AAsf - 55%
Asf - 50%
BBBsf - 45%
BBsf - 40%
Bsf - 35%.
MVD Adjustments:
Fitch's updated MVD adjustments are refined to reflect the Urban
Redevelopment
Authority of Singapore's (URA) data format. Adjustments to the
above MVDs apply
where the security property is for the landed property (detached
and
semi-detached house and terrace: 1.1x) and non-landed properties
(apartment and
condominium: 1.0x) based on the market value volatility and
severity seen in the
market. Illiquid property adjustments are applies as per the
APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria.
Property Price Indexation:
Most lenders do not update the value of properties securing
their residential
loans unless these loans become non-performing or borrowers are
granted a
further advance on the same property. To estimate the current
value of a
property, Fitch indexes the property value using the URA's
property price index
data, the properties' location and the date of the original
valuation. Fitch's
methodology assumes indexed property valuations capture 50% of
any increased
valuation and 100% of any reduced indexed valuation.
Foreclosure Cost and Timing:
In its loss-severity calculations, Fitch takes into account the
costs related to
foreclosing the property of a defaulted borrower. We apply
foreclosure and carry
cost assumptions of 5% and 4%, respectively. Fitch assumes
recovery will take 24
months. This provides a buffer in legal cases relating to
hardships in a period
of economic stress, as there is a lack of data on recoveries.
Minimum Loss Severity and Credit Enhancement:
Fitch's observations of losses indicate they can occur randomly
at all LVR
levels. To capture these potential losses, even in very
conservative RMBS pools,
the agency applies a minimum loss severity at the individual
loan level. The
level of minimum loss severity is as follow:
AAAsf - 25%
AAsf - 23%
Asf - 21%
BBBsf - 19%
BBsf - 17%
Bsf - 15%
Notch-specific default rate stresses are derived by linear
interpolation between
the stresses applicable to adjacent rating categories.
Minimum credit enhancement is 4% at 'AAAsf' and this might be
increased in
specific cases if the agency deems it appropriate. Where the
minimum credit
enhancement has been utilised at 'AAAsf', a proportionate uplift
to credit
enhancement at lower rating levels will be utilised.
Cash Flow Modelling:
Cash flow modelling is generally based on a set of cash flow
modelling
assumptions described in Fitch's Covered Bonds Rating Criteria,
dated 26 October
2016. Prepayment assumptions for Singapore from year 1 to beyond
year 5 are 5%
and 30% for low and high constant prepayment rate (CPR) stress,
respectively.
Limitations:
Ratings, including Rating Watches and Outlooks, that are
assigned by Fitch are
subject to the limitations specified in Fitch's Ratings
Definitions, which are
available here. In
addition, ratings
within the scope of these criteria are subject to the following
specific
limitations.
Specific asset-level and operational risks may prevent Fitch
from rating a
transaction, or may limit the highest achievable ratings in the
agency's
analysis. The core areas where such restrictions may apply are
generally those
detailed in the report Criteria for Rating Caps and Limitations
in Global
Structured Finance Transactions. Examples for APAC RMBS
transactions are
provided in the APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's covered bonds would be vulnerable
to downgrade if
the relied-upon asset percentage (AP) rises above the 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 86%
or if the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) falls
below 'BBB+'. If
the AP in the programme rises to the maximum 97% contractual AP
stipulated in
the programme documents, the rating on the programme would be
downgraded to
'AA', one notch above the issuer's IDR.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
Data Sources for Criteria Development:
-- DBS' mortgage arrears data from 2009 to 2015
-- DBS's mortgage restructuring rate from 1Q13-1Q16
-- OCBC's mortgage arrears data from 2011 to 2015
-- Monetary Authority of Singapore's Financial Stability Review
Report: Industry
Mortgage Arrears Rates from 2Q04 to 3Q15
-- URA's property price index from 1993 to 2015
-- Statistics Singapore's unemployment rate from 1Q10 to 2Q16
Data Sources for Credit Analysis
-- OCBC's loan by loan data; OCBC's cash flow data of the
mortgage pool
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Keum Hee Oh
Director
+82 2 3278 8373
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul, 150-737,
Republic of South Korea
Secondary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Committee Chairperson
Carmen Munoz
Senior Director
+ 34 93 323 8408
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 30 Aug 2016)
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
Fitch's Cover Assets Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions
- Excel file
(pub. 20 Jan 2017)
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating
Criteria (pub. 20 Mar
2017)
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating
Criteria: Derivative
Addendum (pub. 20 Mar 2017)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
