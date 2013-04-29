(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based homebuilder
Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited (GWTH)'s CNY600m
11.25% senior
unsecured notes due 2016 a final 'B' rating. This final rating
follows the
receipt of documents conforming to information already received,
and is in line
with the expected rating assigned on 17 April 2013.
Key Rating Drivers
Small scale: GWTH's business scale is smaller than B-rated
peers, as reflected
by recognised sales of only CNY863m in 2012. Cash flow and sales
performance can
be volatile, due to concentration on only five to six major
projects at any one
time. In addition, the company's focus on small commercial
projects linked to
metro stations may also curb the speed of expansion of its
business scale.
Limited diversification: GWTH has not diversified meaningfully
outside of its
home base in Nanjing. In 2012, projects in Nanjing accounted for
65% of its land
bank. This, together with its small scale, exposes GWTH to
potential competition
from larger regional or national players which may affect
margins, and,
eventually, liquidity.
Unique model mitigates: GWTH has a proven track record in
developing small-sized
commercial projects linked to metro stations mainly in Nanjing.
The unique
locations and commercial projects have the potential to boost
the value of its
investment properties. They also allow the company to make
superior margins. At
end-2012, it recorded a 52% gross profit margin and 45% EBITDA
margin. As China
builds more subways in second tier cities, GWTH's business model
should remain
sustainable. These factors mitigate risks posed by its small
scale.
Healthy financial position: GWTH's prudent financial management
is demonstrated
by the low 7.5% net debt/adjusted inventory ratio at end-2012.
Fitch expects
this ratio to rise to 15% at end-2013, following an increase in
debt to fund new
projects.
Investment properties strengthen profile: GWTH's recurring
EBITDA from its
investment property portfolio provided a1.7x coverage of its
gross interest
expense in 2012. Fitch expects this ratio to range around 0.5x
over the next
three years, as an increase in debt outpaces rental income
growth. Nonetheless,
its investment property portfolio, valued at CNY3.1bn at 2012,
provides
financial flexibility.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include -
- A significant year-on-year decrease in contracted sales plus
sales after
completion
-EBITDA margin falling below 25% on a sustained basis
-Net debt/ adjusted inventory rising above 30% on a sustained
basis
-Deviation from the current focus on metro-linked projects
Positive: No positive rating action is expected over the next
12-18 months given
the company's current small scale. However, positive rating
action may result
from -
-Increase in the value of investment properties to over CNY5bn
and annual
contracted sales plus sales after completion to CNY3bn
-Recurrent EBITDA interest coverage rising over 1x on a
sustained basis
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Lim Su Aik
Director
+65 6796 7233
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 8
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
