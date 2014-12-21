(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: New Zealand
Insurance
here
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that
its Rating Outlook for the New Zealand insurance sector remains
Stable. The
non-life and life sector outlooks, an indicator of fundamental
trends, are also
stable. The agency believes New Zealand's concentrated insurance
sector is well
placed heading into 2015 and benefits from a stronger regulatory
regime,
conservative investment portfolios and improving earnings
outlook, and does not
foresee a significant number of rating changes over the next
12-24 months.
The New Zealand prudential regulatory framework has
strengthened, which in turn
has benefited the overall credit profile of the insurance
sector. Licensing
requirements incorporating a risk-based capital regime have been
implemented,
and development continues on improving risk management
frameworks. Moreover,
Fitch believes prudential supervision will continue to mature as
the regulator
develops its data collection requirements and enhances its
supervisory
processes.
The New Zealand insurance sector is concentrated in both the
life and non-life
sectors. However, despite concerns over reduced competition or
increased
systemic vulnerability, the regulators allowed mergers to result
in one
insurance group gaining a 50% share of the non-life market.
Subsequently, future
significant mergers and acquisitions cannot be ruled out over
regulatory
concerns.
In the non-life sector an increased regulatory capital
requirement for extreme
earthquake risk have driven a higher reinsurance requirement,
although
reinsurance rates have softened. The current requirement to hold
capital against
a net (after reinsurance) exposure to a 1-in-500 year event will
ultimately
increase to a 1-in-1000 year event. At these return periods, the
error of margin
can be extremely large; however, the local exposures do benefit
from being
included in main catastrophe programs of the major Australian
insurers.
New Zealand insurers' investments are heavily weighted toward
highly rated cash
and fixed-income securities. Aggregated financial statements
show that 90% of
total investments made by the five-largest non-life insurers,
and 57% of total
investments made by of the seven-largest life insurers, were in
these classes.
Moreover, 80% of securities in the non-life and 86% of
securities in the life
group were rated 'AA-' or higher.
Fitch expects New Zealand insurers to maintain their
conservative approach to
investments in 2015, with investment portfolios that are heavily
weighted
towards highly rated cash and fixed-income securities.
Investment yields have
stabilised following a period of decline, and as a result of
large holdings of
short duration securities an increase in interest rates would
have a relatively
quick and large positive impact.
The stable sector outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
market will be
supported by New Zealand's robust economic performance.
Moreover, as New Zealand
insurers are subsidiaries of larger - mainly Australian -
insurance or financial
institution groups, the performance of the Australian economy
could factor into
the Outlook. A change in the credit profile of the group could
ultimately impact
the credit profile of the New Zealand insurance entity.
M&A activity could have a positive impact on the credit profiles
of New Zealand
insurers if it results in a stronger franchise, but could be
negative if
debt-funded transactions significantly increased financial
leverage.
The report, "2015 Outlook: New Zealand Insurance", is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
