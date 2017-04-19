(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
first-time Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'B-' to Trilogy International Partners, LLC
(Trilogy) and a
'B/RR3' to the company's proposed $345 million senior secured
notes due 2022.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Proceeds from the proposed offering along with cash on hand will
be used to fund
the redemption of the $450 million senior secured notes. The
proposed notes will
be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by certain of Trilogy's
existing and
future direct wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries. The notes will
be secured by
first-priority security interests in all of the equity interests
of Trilogy in
the guarantors and Trilogy's equity interests in the co-issuer
along with a
pledge of any intercompany indebtedness owed to Trilogy or any
guarantor by
2degrees or its subsidiaries or any indebtedness owed to the
company by any
minority shareholder in 2degrees.
The Recovery Rating considers the structural subordination to
the local
operating subsidiaries debt and a going concern approach to
determine cash flow
multiples and post-default cash flow for each opco to determine
the estimated
residual value available for the senior secured holdco notes.
Fitch also uses a
recovery cap, based on an analysis weighted by the economic
value realized from
Trilogy's existing markets of operation in Bolivia and New
Zealand per Fitch's
'Country Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings' criteria. The
criteria limits
the upward notching of issue ratings from Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to
reflect recovery expectations for entities based on the impact
of
country-specific factors. The criterion provides a cap of 'RR4'
on Bolivia and
'RR2' on New Zealand based on country groupings leading to a
combined weighted
cap of 'RR3', thus constraining the Recovery Ratings for the
senior secured
notes to 'RR3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Alignvest Equity Transaction Improves Liquidity
Trilogy's 'B-' IDR reflects the Alignvest Acquisition Corp.
(Alignvest)
transaction and subsequent $199 million cash infusion that has
resolved the
immediate liquidity concerns. Consequently, Trilogy is expected
to refinance the
higher coupon holdco notes through the proposed issuance and pay
down debt, thus
materially decreasing interest costs.
With relatively stable operating fundamentals, Fitch believes
Trilogy should be
able to increase cash flows over the rating horizon. Cash flow
growth will be
driven by increasing data usage, postpaid subscribers and
bundled plans
particularly due to New Zealand that should contribute an
increasingly larger
proportion of consolidated EBITDA over time. In Bolivia,
NuevaTel must continue
to sustain the recent operating performance improvement in the
second half of
2016 due to expanded LTE coverage that has stabilized the
subscriber base,
reduced churn and increased data ARPU. These strengths are
balanced against the
opco reliance on upstreaming sufficient funding to meet holdco
cash
requirements, its smaller scale and market position as a third
operator relative
to larger competitors in Bolivia and New Zealand, and the
country risk operating
in Bolivia.
Opco Reliance on Debt Service
Trilogy is dependent upon distributions including dividends,
inter-company loan
repayment, inter-company loan interest and management fees from
its two
operating companies in Bolivia and New Zealand to service its
notes at the
holdco level.
NuevaTel (Bolivian operator) has historically been a cash
contributor for
Trilogy and has paid dividends of about $244 million since 2008.
2degrees (New
Zealand) has not and is not expected, at least in the short
term, to pay
dividends, although a shareholder loan of $31 million provides
an expected path
to upstream cash during the next two years. There is a cash
leakage on
upstreaming dividends on account of taxes and minority interests
at the
operating company level for both subsidiaries.
Stable Operations in Both Markets
Trilogy's operations reside in markets that have relatively
favorable
fundamentals, but Bolivia has more limited economic, demographic
and industry
characteristics. Both 2degrees in New Zealand and NuevaTel in
Bolivia operate in
a stable three-player industry with each operating subsidiary
possessing roughly
23% market share by connections in each market with substantial
exposure to the
prepaid segment in both. The company has ample spectrum rights
in both markets
and expectations for growth from increasing data consumption
patterns, bundling
opportunities from cross-selling broadband solutions, and
traction in higher
margin post-paid plans that leverages the past LTE investments.
Fitch expects
2degrees should gain material postpaid share given its
challenger position and
low market share in the mid-teens. Further LTE investment is
planned in both
markets that will keep capital intensity in the upper teen range
as a percent of
service revenues during the next two years.
Transaction Reduces Leverage
Trilogy had core telecom leverage of 4.3x at the end of 2016
that is adjusted
for handset-related financial services (FS) operations and
minority dividend
distributions. Pro forma for the Alignvest transaction and
expected debt
reduction, Fitch estimates core telecom leverage of mid-3x. For
2017, Fitch
anticipates leverage could moderate further depending on the
extent of
additional debt at the opco level and any potential M&A
activity. Trilogy has
indicated that with an improved capital structure, the company
will have the
opportunity to pursue various strategic acquisitions with
expected leverage
trending in the mid 3x range over the longer-term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer in
2017 and beyond
include:
--Revenue growth momentum to continue into 2017 leveraging
recent network
investments in New Zealand to drive consolidated growth in the
upper-single
digit range. Consolidated revenue growth moderates during the
long term, to the
mid-single digit range supported by growing post-paid subscriber
base and growth
in data consumption;
--EBITDA margins to increase by at least 100 basis points over
the forecast as a
result of higher ARPUs from increasing share of post-paid in
overall subscriber
base, growth in data consumption and bundling of products and
services;
--Refinancing of New Zealand syndicated loan facility assumed
during 2017;
--Dividend of C$0.02 per share with roughly half of dividends
assumed to be in
stock and dividend payments funded by cash at TIP Inc.;
--Capex intensity as a percent of service revenues in the upper
teen range
during the next two years, declining thereafter;
--Annual operating cash costs of approximately $40 million
required for Trilogy
at the holdco level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--A material improvement in Trilogy's operating profile due to
increased EBITDA
generation from both the New Zealand and Bolivian operating
subsidiaries;
--Sustain recent improvements in liquidity with demonstrated
ability to upstream
distributions from both New Zealand and Bolivian operating
subsidiaries;
--Trilogy generating positive sustained free cash flows on a
consolidated basis.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating include:
--Insufficient liquidity (defined as maintaining cash for at
least one year of
interest payments at Trilogy) due to an inability or material
limitations with
upstreaming cash from its operating subsidiaries. This could
include any
unforeseen impediment (regulatory or of other nature) in
upstreaming cash up to
parent level;
--Deterioration in operating profile of one or both operating
subsidiaries,
including increase in subscriber churn, ARPU pressure, loss of
market share and
decline in operating margins;
--Lack of ability to generate positive consolidated free cash
flows on a
sustained basis;
--A material change in the Bolivian country risk including
regulatory,
political, economic or foreign currency that adversely affects
operating cash
flows;
--Management's adoption of an aggressive financial strategy or
M&A activity that
materially affects holdco debt servicing costs and consolidated
leverage.
LIQUIDITY
Trilogy has resolved the liquidity concerns that were raised by
the company's
auditors in late 2016 indicating that operating cash flow may
not be sufficient
to make scheduled interest payments and raised substantial doubt
about the
company's ability to continue as a going concern. Fitch expects
proceeds from
this proposed transaction along with approximately $105 million
in cash from
Alignvest will be used to reduce annual interest costs by
approximately $30
million. Consequently, Fitch estimates annual cash requirements
at Trilogy at
roughly $40 million.
Additional cash from the Alignvest transaction will pay
transaction fees and
interest costs related to the senior secured notes (13.375% and
proposed). Fitch
views liquidity as adequate and anticipates cash levels at
Trilogy International
Partners, LLC of roughly $40 million for end of 2017 which
represents roughly
one year of cash requirements at the holding company level.
Consolidated cash
levels for Trilogy are expected to be approximately $70 million.
Through 2018,
Fitch expects dividend contributions and management fees from
Bolivia combined
with the New Zealand intercompany loan repayment of $31 million
to replenish
holdco liquidity.
Following the notes refinancing, both 2degrees and NuevaTel
operations have
local facilities agreements that are either coming due or have
amortization
payments, respectively. In New Zealand, 2degrees has a $200
million NZD (US$138
million based on exchange rates as of Dec. 31, 2016) senior
facilities agreement
that matures in June 2018 consisting of $185 million NZD
facility and $15
million NZD working capital facility. As of Dec. 31, 2016, the
$185 million NZD
facility was fully drawn and $7.4 million NZD was drawn on the
working capital
facility. The main covenants includes a senior leverage ratio of
not greater
than 3 times(x)(1.6x as of Dec. 31, 2016) and a leverage ratio
of 2x immediately
following a permitted dividend distribution. Fitch expects
2degrees will extend
and amend the facilities in the coming months to provide
increased flexibility.
In Bolivia, NuevaTel has a $25 million Bolivian Syndicated Loan
that matures in
December 2021. The facility amortizes by 10% the first two years
and increases
to 26.7% the remaining three years. NuevaTel has sufficient
cushion within its
financial covenants and is subject to a profits test for
dividend distributions.
Fitch anticipates NuevaTel could amend its loan facility in the
future to
provide greater flexibility and eliminate amortization
requirements.
2degrees and NuevaTel also have spectrum related payments over
the rating
horizon. 2degrees has approximately U.S. $8 million per year
through 2019
related to a long-term payable to the government of New Zealand
for the
acquisition of it 700 MHz license. In September 2016, Trilogy's
request to defer
the December 2016 annual payment until March 2017 due to the
above liquidity
concerns was approved. NuevaTel's 30 MHz license in the 1900 MHz
band expires in
November 2019. Fitch believes a reasonable proxy for this future
obligation was
the $23 million NuevaTel paid in 2014 for 30 MHz of AWS
spectrum.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Salonie Sehgal
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3137
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Adjustments for factoring and outstanding handset receivables
related to FS
operations that Fitch brought back on balance sheet (assessed
using a
debt-to-equity ratio of 1x). This resulted in a reduction of the
level of debt
used in calculating our leverage metrics by approximately $15
million.
--In calculating our leverage metrics, a reduction in EBITDA due
to $7 million
dividend to minorities.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
