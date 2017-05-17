(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an initial
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-' to Transportation Partners Pte.
Ltd. (TP) and an
expected rating of 'B-(EXP)/RR4' to the company's proposed
issuance of US dollar
denominated senior unsecured notes. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
The 'B-' IDR is supported by TP's relatively young and liquid
commercial
aircraft portfolio; cash flow generation supported by solid
lease yields;
adequate interest coverage of near-term debt obligations; and
low leverage for
the rating.
The IDR is constrained by elevated key-man risk linked to one of
TP's
co-founders; weaker corporate governance relative to larger,
listed peers;
material customer concentrations related to Lion Air Group and
its affiliates;
funding and placement risks associated with TP's outsized order
book which can
be placed with the Lion Air Group of airlines for their external
financing; an
untested credit risk management framework relative to peers; and
lack of
financial performance track record through credit and aviation
cycles. Rating
constraints applicable to the aircraft leasing industry more
broadly include the
monoline nature of the business; vulnerability to exogenous
shocks; potential
exposure to residual value risk; sensitivity to oil prices;
reliance on
wholesale funding sources; and increased competition.
Elevated key-man risk resides with one of TP's co-founders,
Rusdi Kirana, who is
also the co-founder and co-owner of Jakarta-based airline, Lion
Air. While
key-man risk is not uncommon for aircraft lessors rated by
Fitch, Kirana is
actively involved in all aspects of TP's business, including
advising management
on the strategic direction and providing oversight of the
business, which
includes TP and its largest customers (airlines affiliated with
Lion Air Group).
Fitch believes TP has a weaker corporate governance framework,
as evidenced by a
lack of independent director membership and numerous related
party transactions.
The Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer roles
are also currently
being shared on an interim basis, but are expected to be filled
during the
course of 2017. Fitch would view a strengthened corporate
governance framework
favorably.
TP's fleet totaled 65 aircraft, 10 engines and 1 helicopter, as
of Dec. 31,
2016. The aircraft portfolio primarily comprised narrowbody and
turboprop
aircraft with an average age of 2.5 years, which is among the
lowest when
compared to aircraft lessors rated by Fitch. The ATR72-500/600
aircraft, which
represented 63.5% of TP's total net book value (NBV), have
experienced a
resurgence in orders over the past few years primarily driven by
favorable
operating economics. Though viewed by Fitch as niche, these
planes have an
established operator base, and, compared to regional jets, ATRs
are more fuel
efficient and less exposed to technological disruption.
TP's near-term performance and growth is expected to be
supported by modest
additional ATR deliveries, but in the medium- to longer-term,
Fitch expects the
fleet to evolve as the lessor expands further into
widely-utilized aircraft, as
evidenced by TP's impending deliveries of current and
next-generation Boeing
B737 and Airbus A320 family aircraft. Still, the order book is
aggressive, in
Fitch's view, and as of Dec. 31, 2016 represented 475 aircraft
with staggered
deliveries through 2035, translating to 731% growth of the
existing fleet. TP
has the option to not take deliveries, electing to place its
near-term
deliveries with Lion Air Group's airlines for their external
financing.
As of Dec. 31, 2016, TP's portfolio was highly concentrated in
Lion Air Group
and its affiliates. TP's asset quality performance has been
solid to date, as
the firm has not taken an impairment charge on its portfolio.
Nevertheless, the
firm's financial performance and credit risk management
framework have not been
tested through a credit cycle given its inception in 2011. TP's
lessee
concentrations represent a constraint to the IDR, due to the
non-investment
grade credit profile of many of its airlines, though not
uncommon among aircraft
lessors. Management is seeking to diversify its customer base
through the
placement of its order book deliveries with third-party airlines
in the medium
term. However, Fitch believes there is execution risk with the
ability of TP to
successfully diversify away from affiliate airlines, as well as
the
competitiveness of the overall aircraft leasing environment,
which could
pressure lease pricing, and ultimately earnings in the medium
term.
The company has been profitable since inception with growing
lease revenue and
stable lease yields. In 2016, TP reported favorable net income
margins (NIMs)
relative to peers, which are attributed to the combination of
higher lease
yields and relatively lower funding costs associated with its
secured funding
profile. Fitch believes TP's favorable lease yields also
correspond to asset
and/or lessee risk associated with the company's turboprop
aircraft which are
often leased to smaller, regional airlines. Nevertheless, Fitch
expects current
NIMs and interest coverage metrics will normalize to 15.8% and
3x, respectively
in the medium term, as the firm shifts its funding profile
toward unsecured
funding, which is relatively more expensive compared to
securitizations, and
other forms of secured funding.
Given operating cash flow generation is supported by long-term
contractual lease
terms, TP has sufficient liquidity and cash balances to support
near-term debt
maturities. However, Fitch believes TP remains exposed to
potential funding risk
associated with its sizeable order book commitments, with
deliveries through
2035 which total $28.1 billion.
Leverage, calculated as total debt to tangible equity, was 3.28x
as of Dec. 31,
2016. This ratio is expected to remain relatively stable, as
cash flow from
underlying lease payments is used to repay outstanding secured
borrowings to
deleverage the balance sheet, but will be offset by additional
borrowings as TP
funds its order book over time. Fitch believes TP's leverage is
consistent with
the assigned rating given the company's monoline business model,
as well as its
current revenue and customer concentrations.
The proposed issuance of USD denominated unsecured debt is rated
'B-(EXP)/RR4',
equalized with TP's IDR of 'B-', reflecting the firm's
predominately secured
funding profile and Fitch's expectations for average (i.e.
31%-50%) recovery
prospects for unsecured debtholders in a stressed scenario.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations of stable
operating cash flow
generation supported by solid lease yields; maintenance of a
portfolio of
relatively young, liquid aircraft; and relatively low leverage
for the rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
TP's ratings could be positively influenced by an improved
corporate governance
framework; the ability to place the order book deliveries in a
manner that
provides additional geographic and/or lessee diversification,
provided such
actions do not adversely affect underwriting or pricing terms;
demonstration of
credit risk and residual value management; improved scale
efficiencies;
increased funding flexibility; and maintenance of leverage below
3.0x.
The IDR could be adversely affected by credit deterioration of
underlying
lessees, particularly those which represent a meaningful portion
of TP's
portfolio; maintenance of leverage above 5.0x over the long
term; inability to
fund and place order book deliveries; rapid expansion that is
not accompanied by
consistent underwriting standards and commensurate growth in
capital levels and
staffing; deterioration in residual value realizations and/or an
increase in
impairments; or the inability to successfully navigate market
downturns.
The ratings of the proposed unsecured debt are sensitive to
changes to TP's IDR
and the level of unencumbered balance sheet assets relative to
outstanding debt.
The unsecured debt ratings could be notched from the IDR should
secured debt
increase and/or the level of unencumbered assets decrease to
such an extent that
expected recoveries on the senior unsecured debt were adversely
affected.
TP is a specialized aircraft leasing company formed in 2011 and
based in
Singapore. The company has a narrowbody and turboprop portfolio
totaling 65
aircraft on lease with total assets amounting to $2.3 billion,
as of Dec. 31,
2016.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Transportation Partners Pte. Ltd.
--Long-Term IDR at 'B-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'B-(EXP)/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Director
+886 2 8175 7614
Committee Chairperson
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9121
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: May 4, 2017
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
