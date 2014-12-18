(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/NEW YORK, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
today assigned
the following ratings to Banestes S.A. Banco do Estado do
Espirito Santo
(Banestes):
--Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR): 'BB',
Outlook Stable
--Foreign and Local Currency Short Term IDR: 'B'
--Long Term National Rating: 'A+(bra)', Outlook Stable
--Short Term National Rating: 'F1(bra)'
--Support Rating: '3'
--Viability Rating: 'bb-'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Banestes's IDRs and support ratings reflect its strategic
importance to the
State of Espirito Santo (ES). The bank is the tax collecting
agent for ES,
promotes transfers to municipalities, and is responsible for the
cash management
of the state. Furthermore, it has strong operations in state
public entities,
providing services and granting credits to suppliers and public
servants, in
special payroll deductible loans.
In Fitch's opinion, the probability of ES support to the bank in
a stress
scenario would be moderate, due to uncertainties as to the
controller's capacity
to bear such costs. ES's financial performance was moderate,
with the operating
margin reduction in 2013. On the other hand, the state has been
reducing its
debt levels and increasing investment in recent years with
positive impact on
tax collections.
The viability rating (VR) reflects the bank's regional
relevance, with adequate
liquidity, capitalization and stable deposit source. Banestes
relies on low-cost
retail funding, provided by its agency network, mainly in ES. It
has cautiously
pursued higher diversification, issuing Financial Bills (Letras
Financeiras) in
the local market and increasing its funding in real estate
credit bills (LCIs).
Banestes operates as a commercial bank in different segments
focused both on
corporates and on individuals. Banestes' activities are
concentrated in Esp?rito
Santo, where the bank holds around 30% of the deposits and 17%
of credit
operations, through a network of 133 agencies covering all 78
municipalities.
Impaired loans (classified in 'D-H' risk classes, as per
Brazilian Central Bank
regulations) accounted for 9.5% of the portfolio, against 9.0%
in 2013 and 6.5%
in 2012. Fitch notes that, despite the bank's moderate
performance, the
provisioning level remains in line with its retail profile
(covering 59% of
impaired loans). Credits past due over 90 days (non-performing
loans - NPLs)
reached 3.7% in June 2014, in line with its peers (3.5%).
Banestes reported profitability ratios slightly below that of
its peers (13.6%
ROE), although at adequate levels. The bank maintained credit
growth in line
with that experienced in the banking system and should end 2014
within
projections between 8%-11%.
Liquidity remains adequate and covered around 40% of the
deposits in June 2014.
The quality of Banestes capital base is good and is fully
composed of Tier 1
capital, with Fitch's core capital ratio of 14.5% in September
2014 (against
13.3% in 2013) compatible with its retail profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Banestes' ratings could be changed in the case of modifications
in Fitch's
assessment on the probability and willingness of its controller,
the state of
Esp?rito Santo, to provide support to Banestes, if necessary.
The bank's VR is sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions
regarding exposure
to regional risk, minimum Fitch core capital, and credit
quality. The VR could
be downgraded if Banestes presents NPLs (credits past due over
90 days) above 6%
and/or Fitch Core Capital below 10%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jean Lopes
Director
+55 21 4503-2617
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil
Secondary Analyst
Paulo Fugulin
Director
+55 11 4504-2216
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013).
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
