(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bupa Finance
Plc's (Bupa,
'A-'/Stable) fixed term subordinated notes a final 'BBB' rating.
The final rating follows a review of final documentation which
materially
conforms to information received when the agency assigned the
expected rating
(see "Fitch Assigns Bupa Finance Plc's Hybrid Expected
'BBB(EXP)' Rating" dated
15 April 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
The GBP500m hybrid notes, which mature in April 2023, will
constitute direct,
unsecured and subordinated obligations of Bupa. In the event of
the winding-up
of Bupa, the payment obligations are subordinated to the claims
of Bupa's senior
creditors, but will rank at least pari passu with all other
subordinated
obligations of Bupa which constitute lower Tier 2 capital
(issued prior to
Solvency II Implementation) or Tier 2 capital (issued on or
after Solvency II
implementation) and will rank in priority to the claims of
holders of: (i)
undated Tier 2 securities;(ii) all obligations of Bupa which
constitute Tier 1
capital and (iii) all classes of Bupa's share capital.
These features are reflected in the 'BBB' rating, which is two
notches down from
Bupa's 'A-' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), reflecting
the notes'
increased loss severity and heightened risk of non-performance
relative to the
senior obligations.
Although the new hybrid bond legally ranks ahead of Bupa Finance
Plc's 'BBB+'
rated existing GBP330m subordinated debt it is effectively
subordinated to it as
the GBP330m hybrid is guaranteed by Bupa Insurance Ltd (BIL).
The notes do not qualify for any equity credit as they do not
meet Fitch's
criteria with regards to Bupa having full discretion to defer
coupons for at
least five years. This approach is in accordance with Fitch's
criteria,
"Treatment and Notching of Hybrid in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis" dated 13 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Debt Protection Measures:
Fitch expects Bupa's lease-, hybrid-, restricted cash- and
interest
income-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR to increase in 2013 following
its announcements
to acquire Lux Med Group for GBP325.5m (completed in Q113),
Dental Corporation
for GBP244m plus GBP80m of debt, and the Aged Care operations of
Innovative Care
Ltd in Australia (completed in the first quarter 2013). However,
the rise in
leverage is expected to leave Bupa with some headroom within its
current 'A-'
rating.
Increasing Diversification:
The recent acquisitions will lead to a slight improvement in
geographic and
product diversification for Bupa.
Commitment to Current Ratings:
Bupa has a track record of managing its operations
conservatively. It is
committed to keeping credit protection measures in line with its
'A-' Long-Term
IDR.
BIL UK Market Leader:
BIL is the UK's leading provider of medical insurance, with an
estimated 41%
market share at end-2011 (end-2010: 42%), ahead of AXA PPP
Healthcare Limited
('AA-'/Stable) with an estimated market share of 22%-23%.
Penetration of private
medical insurance in the UK remains low, at around 12% in 2011.
International Presence:
Bupa's ratings are supported by its strong market positions in
its core private
medical insurance markets of the UK, Australia and Spain.
Furthermore, it
benefits from geographical diversification in terms of markets,
customers and
fiscal incentives for private health insurance.
Ownership of Care Homes:
Bupa has an advantage over some of its major peers in that it
owns about 80% of
its care homes, and also has the financial power of the group.
Bupa has an
estimated 5% market share in the UK care homes market.
Care Homes Require Investments:
The care homes business on a standalone basis would be rated
lower than the
insurance business as it is geographically less diversified and
the running of
care homes generally requires significant ongoing investments.
In Q412, Bupa refinanced its GBP0.9bn committed bank facility
with a five-year
GBP0.8bn committed bank facility. The company's cash position
(cash in excess
over the minimum capital requirement for the key insurance
businesses) amounted
to GBP559m at end-2011.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
A change in adjusted net debt/EBITDAR to around 2.0x on a
sustainable basis and
EBITDAR net fixed-charge cover of around 5.0x, for example as a
result of
acquisitions.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR below 1.0x on a sustainable basis and
EBITDAR fixed
charge cover of about 10x on a sustained basis.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012,
available at www.fitchratings.com.
