(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Nederlandse
Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO)
Long-term local
and foreign currency ratings of 'AAA' and a Short-term foreign
currency rating
of 'F1+'. The Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are aligned with those of the Netherlands
(AAA/Negative/F1+) due to
strong expected support from the State. The Negative Outlook
reflects that of
the sovereign. State support for FMO was formalised in a 1998
agreement between
the entity and the government. The ratings also reflect tight
state control and
oversight as well as FMO's strategic importance for Dutch
development aid
policy. FMO is regulated as a bank. However, it is rated
according to the
agency's non-US public sector entities criteria.
As a development finance institution, FMO's main goal is to
support sustainable
private initiatives in emerging markets, in accordance with
Dutch development
aid policy. Its core business is to provide long-term financing
(outstanding
EUR2.9bn net loans at end-1H13; equity investments EUR973m) to
private companies
and financial institutions. In addition, FMO manages several
strategic
development funds on behalf of the Dutch government; these funds
represented
EUR658m at end-1H13. Through its mission, FMO helps promote the
State's
financial and political interests.
Under the sovereign support agreement's Article 8, the State is
legally bound to
enable FMO to meet its financial obligations on time, notably by
providing
liquidity. The duration of the agreement is indefinite and its
termination
requires 12 years of notice. Article 7 of the agreement provides
State's
obligation in most circumstances to safeguard FMO's solvency.
The state's
obligation is to FMO, not to third parties.
The Dutch State owns 51% of FMO's shares, through the Ministry
of Finance. The
remaining 49% is owned by large Dutch banks, Dutch institutions
and private
individuals. Fitch considers it is highly unlikely that the
State would give up
its majority stake, as the State guarantee can only be revoked
with a 12-year
notice period.
The Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and
Cooperation
Development oversee FMO's activity and accounts. The Ministry of
Finance focuses
on risk and financial results of FMO's policy while the Ministry
of Foreign
Affairs and Cooperation Development assesses its strategic
development.
FMO's profitability has proven to be solid and resilient. It
benefits from a
healthy net interest margin owing to its low funding cost and
the typically high
yield generated by businesses conducted in emerging countries.
In 1H13, net
profit rose to EUR63m, yielding an annualised return on
shareholders' equity of
6.9% which should be considered in the light of FMO's extensive
equity base
relative to total assets. Risk management is thoroughly
performed.
FMO's regulatory solvency is strong (Core Tier 1 capital ratio
of 25.6% at
end-June 2013) and its leverage is particularly low
(equity/assets of 32.6% at
the same date). The implementation of the more stringent Basel
III/CRD IV is not
expected to have any material impact on its current strong
capital ratios.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action could result from a downgrade of the
Netherlands'
sovereign rating or an adverse change in FMO's ownership, as
well as from
adverse changes to the State's oversight and support of FMO.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Tax Supported Rating Criteria" dated on
August 2012 and
"Ratings of Public-Sector Entities, Outside the United States"
dated on March
2013 are available on www.fitchratings.com.
