(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of
'BBB+' to Fondo
Mivivienda S.A.'s (FMV) recent issuance of CHF250 million of
senior unsecured
fixed rate bonds.
The bonds will mature on June 13, 2018 and will carry a 1.25%
fixed interest
rate; interest payments will be made annually until maturity;
and principal will
be payable at maturity. FMV intends to use the net proceeds from
the issuance
for general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The assigned rating of the bonds is equal to the entity's
long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+'. The ratings of
FMV are support
driven and reflect Fitch's perception of the high probability of
support it
would receive from the Republic of Peru (long-term IDR
'BBB+'/Outlook Stable),
should it be required.
FMV is an integral and key part of the government; it has an
increasingly
important role implementing policies to reduce the housing
deficit in Peru.
Hence, support from the government should be forthcoming, if
needed, which
underpins the fact that the entity's IDRs are aligned with the
sovereign's.
FMV was established by the Peruvian Government to promote and
finance housing,
especially related to social interest. FMV operates as a
second-tier bank
providing long-term and low-cost funds to its target sectors by
lending through
Intermediary Financial Institutions (IFIs).
FMV's loans are placed through a trust to IFIs (nearly 85% of
the total assets).
The related cash flows are administered through the trust. Under
Peruvian law,
assets held in trust are considered to be bankruptcy remote,
consequently in the
event of a bankruptcy holders of the rated bonds will not have a
direct claim to
the assets held by the trust.
The bonds are senior unsecured, but in the event of liquidation
will be
subordinated to labor claims, tax claims, all the future secured
indebtedness,
and to other debt and obligations that in case of insolvency are
granted
preferential treatment under Peruvian law.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The senior unsecured bonds rating is sensitive to any changes in
FMV's IDR. As a
state-owned financial institution, deeply integrated within the
government's
structure, FMV's creditworthiness and IDRs are directly linked
to those of the
Republic of Peru; hence, its ratings should move in line with
any potential
change in Peru's sovereign ratings.
Although not a baseline scenario, the senior unsecured bonds
rating could be
driven by the entity's financial profile, if Fitch perceives a
decrease in the
strategic importance of FMV to the government or a lower
propensity of the
sovereign to provide support. In such case, the senior unsecured
bonds rating
could be lower than FMV's IDR, given the amount of assets
pledged through the
trust.
For further information on the drivers and sensitivities of FMV,
please refer to
Fitch's latest Rating Action Commentary and Full Rating Report
on the company,
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Veronica Chau
Director
+52-81-8399-9169
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes No. 2612
Piso 8, Col. Del Paseo Residencial
Monterrey, N.L., 64920 Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
