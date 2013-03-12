(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based Gazprombank (GPB) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) of 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT The Long-term IDR reflects the high probability of the bank receiving support in case of need from the Russian Federation ('BBB'/Stable) or state-controlled entities, most notably OAO Gazprom ('BBB'/Stable), the bank's founder and minority shareholder. Fitch's view on the probability of support is based on: - the bank's systemic importance for the Russian banking sector - currently significant ownership by quasi-sovereign entities - the track record of support - and reputational risks for the Russian sovereign and state-controlled owners in case of the bank's default. The one-notch difference between the ratings of Russia and GPB reflects: - the complex ownership structure with only a combined 45.7% stake held by Gazprom (35.54%) and state-controlled development institution Vnesheconombank (VEB; 'BBB'/Stable; 10.19% stake), 47.4% controlled by non-state pension fund Gazfond and 6.2% held as treasury shares - potential ownership/control changes over the long-term, given the bank's limited strategic importance for Gazprom/VEB, in Fitch's view - the absence of a clearly-defined policy role, unlike VEB and Russian Agricultural Bank ('BBB'/Rating Watch Negative) - somewhat lower systemic importance compared to Sberbank of Russia ('BBB'/ Stable) and Bank VTB JSC ('BBB'/ Negative). GPB was the third largest banking group in the Russian Federation at end-January 2013. Although its market shares were a moderate 5% of sector customer loans and 7% of customer deposits, the bank has long-standing business ties with Gazprom and is a significant lender to Russia's largest industrial companies. There is a solid track record of the Russian authorities supporting the bank with funding and capital, most notably the RUB580bn of liquidity received from the central bank in 2008 and RUB90bn of subordinated deposits from VEB in 2009, of which RUB50bn was swapped for the bank's new share issue in 2012 (there is a call option allowing GPB to buy back its shares from VEB until June 2020). Fitch expects that the authorities would likely provide support to GPB in the future, if needed. Funding from Gazprom and Gazfond has been significant and reasonably stable (RUB267bn at end-9M12 or 11% of the bank's total liabilities), although capital injections have been less material. Nevertheless, support from Gazprom may be forthcoming given significant ownership, management oversight (Gazprom representatives occupy five of the 12 seats on the board of directors, which is chaired by Alexey Miller, CEO of Gazprom), business links, brand affiliation, and Gazprom's ability to provide support. Fitch does not consider VEB to be a strategic investor given that this does not fit into its development policy role. According to the Russian Audit Chamber's recent report, VEB's participation was funded by a National Welfare Fund deposit maturing in 2016, the potential withdrawal of which (unless refinanced) may lead to VEB selling the GPB shares, in Fitch's opinion. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT GPB's IDRs, National Long-term rating, Support Rating, Support Rating Floor and senior debt rating could be downgraded in case of a significant reduction in the bank's quasi-sovereign ownership, and/or weakening of the close links between the bank and the Russian authorities. Any negative action on the Russian sovereign rating would likely also be matched by a negative action on the bank's ratings. Upside potential for GPB's ratings is currently limited. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING (VR) The VR of 'bb' reflects the bank's significant corporate franchise, the benefits from its strong business ties with Gazprom and its affiliates/business partners and the predominance of top tier Russian companies among the bank's largest borrowers and depositors. The VR is also supported by a track record of moderate reported loan impairment, the reasonably balanced funding position and currently comfortable liquidity. However, the VR also reflects the high industry and single-name concentrations in the loan book, the significant share of higher risk acquisition finance, still material holdings of non-core assets and only moderate capitalization and profitability. The bank's non-performing (NPLs; overdue by more than 90 days) and restructured loans were a low 1.2% and 1.6%, respectively, at end-9M12 and were fully covered by impairment reserves. However, high credit risks stem from: - significant borrower concentrations (the largest 20 loans equalled 37% of gross loans or 2.5x Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-H112), - a substantial and concentrated exposure to acquisition financing (15% of gross loans at end-9M12), - weakly collateralised loans (including some of the acquisition financing loans) to Ukraine-based entities (7% of gross loans or 46% of FCC at end-H112). At end-January 2013, the bank could increase additional statutory reserves by only 4.4% of gross loans to 7.3% without breaching the minimum 10% capital ratio under the local regulatory requirements, implying limited loss absorption capacity. GPB holds significant non-core assets in industrial, media and other sectors, which at end-9M12 accounted for 8% of assets, 89% of FCC and generated 7% of pre-tax profit for 9M12. Previously in 2011, the bank sold its largest and most profitable investment in petrochemical holding Sibur, which generated RUB53bn of pre-tax profit for 2010 or 53% of consolidated pre-tax profit for that year. Most remaining assets are also planned for gradual sale, although the industrial assets are less likely to be sold in the near-term, as they are currently loss making and may need lengthy rehabilitation beforehand. In addition the bank holds a material (27% of FCC at end-H112) portfolio of equities; this is reasonably diversified, but some of the positions have limited liquidity. Funding is mainly sourced from customer accounts which made up 77% of liabilities at end-January 2013 per the Russian accounting standards (RAS), and in particular large corporates, many of which are state-controlled or oil and gas-related. Mitigating withdrawal risk, GPB's stock of liquid assets (cash, bank deposits, and unencumbered government bonds) exceeded RUB434bn or 22% of the customer funding under RAS at that date. The amount of wholesale debt, CBR funding, and subordinated loans was a material RUB654bn or 26% of the total liabilities at end-9M12, but reasonably diversified by source and maturity with 2013-2014 redemptions being a moderate RUB184bn (7% of end-9M12's liabilities). GPB's reliance on CBR funding is materially smaller at present compared to the 2008-2009 levels. Capitalisation is moderate, as reflected by the ratio of FCC/ risk-weighted assets of 9.4% at end-9M12. The total local statutory ratio was also a moderate 12.4% at end-January 2013, with a significant non-equity component. Fitch expects GPB to rely mostly on internal capital generation in future, although its profitability has been under notable pressure with operating return on average equity declining to 13.2% in annualised terms for 9M12 from 23% for 2011. New equity injections are not currently contemplated. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR A reduction in loan concentrations, acquisition finance exposures and non-core assets, combined with further improvements in capitalization and profitability, would be positive for the stand-alone profile. A significant deterioration of the operating environment in Russia, or weaker performance of the loan book as a whole or some of the higher-risk exposures, would be negative and could lead to downward pressure on the VR. The rating actions were as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: assigned at 'F3' Long-Term local currency IDR: assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable National Long-Term Rating: assigned at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: assigned at 'bb' Support Rating: assigned at '2' Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'BBB-' Senior unsecured debt rating: assigned at BBB- 