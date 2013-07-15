(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd. (GPBS) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING GPBS's Long-term IDR is aligned with that of its parent Gazprombank (GPB; BBB-/ Stable) reflecting Fitch's view of the high probability that support from GPB would be forthcoming to GPBS, if needed. GPB's Long-term IDRs are based on support from the Russian Federation (BBB/Stable) or state-controlled entities, most notably OAO Gazprom (BBB/Stable), the bank's founder, significant minority shareholder and one of the core clients. Fitch's base case expectation is that the Russian authorities would not constrain GPB in providing support to the Swiss subsidiary. Fitch classifies GPBS as a core subsidiary, according to its 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' criteria, which implies equalisation of the ratings with the parent. This is based on: - GPB's 100% ownership and supervision over the bank and the high level of operational integration between parent and subsidiary. - GPBS's important role for the parent's servicing of its core clients (mostly, commodity exporters) trading in Europe, as well as for acquisition and project finance activities (including the ability to structure them under Swiss law). - The high reputation risk for GPB from its European subsidiary's potential default given GPB's considerable funding sourced from the capital markets. However, there is no cross-default linkage and GPBS does not qualify as a 'material subsidiary' under GPB's bond covenant definition. The ratings are also supported by common branding and the small size of the subsidiary (less than 2% of the group's consolidated total assets at end-2012 and pre-tax profit for the year) making it relatively easy to support. There is also some track record of support, including CHF0.6bn non-equity funding (41% of total liabilities) provided by GPB and its subsidiaries at end-2012. However, in Fitch's view the track record is still short, as support has not been tested in a real stress scenario. Fitch has not assigned GPBS a Viability Rating because of its significant reliance on the parent in terms of the business origination, strategic decision making and funding. GPBS's core business is servicing cash flows of GPB's large clients and GPB group's foreign operations. This determines the structure of the balance sheet with a significant proportion of corporate customer accounts (66% of total liabilities at end-2012) that are rather concentrated and volatile. The bank places some surplus liquidity in short-term trade finance facilities, predominantly with GPB's core customers. The loan book was CHF0.4bn (22% of assets) at end-2012 and the bank targets increasing it to CHF0.8bn (60%) by end-2013, largely driven by risk-free cash-covered lending on behalf of GPB. GPBS's currently solid capitalisation (Fitch core capital/weighted risks ratio of 29% at end-2012) will decrease as the bank expands lending operations. Fitch estimates under the 2013 growth assumptions Basel II capital adequacy ratio close to 20% by the end of this year (32% at end-2012), which is 4ppts above the minimal level currently set for the bank by the Swiss regulator. Support may potentially be required to cover liquidity shortages in case of significant customer accounts outflows, although the bank is rather conservative in its liquidity assumptions. Capital may be needed in case of borrower defaults, but as GPB has much larger exposures to them it may opt to transfer potential problematic exposures on its balance sheet for a centralised work-out process instead of injecting capital into GPBS. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SR The Long-term IDR would likely change in tandem with the parent's Long-term IDR, although decoupling would be possible at higher rating levels (not Fitch's base case given that an upgrade potential for GPB's IDR is currently limited). Downward pressure could arise if there was a prolonged delay of support, the parent's propensity to provide it weakened, or a potential sale to a lower rated institution, which is rather unlikely. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR assigned at 'F3' Support Rating assigned at '2' Contacts: Primary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Roman Kornev Associate Director +7 495 956 7016 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.