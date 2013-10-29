(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd.'s (GPBS) upcoming debut senior unsecured bonds an expected Long-term rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating is in line with GPBS's 'BBB-' Long-term IDR,which in turn reflects Fitch's view of the high probability of support from its parent Gazprombank (BBB-/Stable), if needed (for more information see "Fitch Assigns Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd. 'BBB-' IDR; Outlook Stable", dated 15 July 2013, at www.fitchratings.com). The expected bonds' amount, tenor and coupon rate are yet to be determined. Obligations under the potentially issued bonds would rank pari passu with GPBS's other senior unsecured obligations, including the customer deposits of the bank. GPBS is not licensed for operations with individual customers. The bank will seek the bonds' listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange. RATING SENSITIVITIES The issue's rating would likely change in tandem with GPBS's Long-term IDR. GPBS's ratings, which are unaffected are as follows: Long-term IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR 'F3' Support Rating '2' Contact: Primary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Roman Kornev Associate Director +7 495 956 7016 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 212 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.