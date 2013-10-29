(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Gazprombank
(Switzerland) Ltd.'s (GPBS) upcoming debut senior unsecured
bonds an expected
Long-term rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating is in line with GPBS's 'BBB-' Long-term
IDR,which in turn
reflects Fitch's view of the high probability of support from
its parent
Gazprombank (BBB-/Stable), if needed (for more information see
"Fitch Assigns
Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd. 'BBB-' IDR; Outlook Stable",
dated 15 July 2013,
at www.fitchratings.com).
The expected bonds' amount, tenor and coupon rate are yet to be
determined.
Obligations under the potentially issued bonds would rank pari
passu with GPBS's
other senior unsecured obligations, including the customer
deposits of the bank.
GPBS is not licensed for operations with individual customers.
The bank will
seek the bonds' listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The issue's rating would likely change in tandem with GPBS's
Long-term IDR.
GPBS's ratings, which are unaffected are as follows:
Long-term IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR 'F3'
Support Rating '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7016
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012, 'Rating
FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012,
are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
