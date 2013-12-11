BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Dec 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd.'s (GPBS) debut CHF200m senior unsecured bonds a final Long-term rating of 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bond rating is aligned with GPBS's 'BBB-' Long-term IDR,which in turn reflects Fitch's view of a high probability of support from its parent Gazprombank (BBB-/Stable), if needed (see "Fitch Assigns Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd. 'BBB-' IDR; Outlook Stable", dated 15 July 2013, at www.fitchratings.com).
The bonds carry a fixed coupon rate of 2.375% payable annually and have a maturity date on 9 December 2016. Obligations under the bonds rank pari passu with GPBS's other senior unsecured obligations, including all customer deposits of the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The issue's rating would likely change in tandem with GPBS's Long-term IDR. GPBS's ratings, which are unaffected, are as follows:
Long-term IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR 'F3'
Support Rating '2'
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.