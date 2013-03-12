March 12 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Gaz Capital S.A.'s
(Gaz Capital) loan participation notes (LPNs) an expected senior unsecured
'BBB'(EXP) rating. The planned notes are the 30th and 31st series issued under
Gaz Capital's USD40bn debt issuance programme rated 'BBB' by Fitch. Gazprom
increased the size of the program from USD30bn. The final rating is contingent
upon the receipt of final documentation conforming materially to information
already received and details regarding the amount and tenor.
The LPNs are issued on a limited recourse basis for the sole purpose of funding
a loan by Gaz Capital to OAO Gazprom ('BBB'/Stable). The proceeds from the loan
are expected to be used by Gazprom for general corporate purposes. The
noteholders will rely solely on Gazprom's credit and financial standing for the
payment of obligations under the notes. Gaz Capital is a special purpose
financing vehicle of Gazprom, but is not directly or indirectly a subsidiary.
KEY DRIVERS
Strong Operating Profile
OAO Gazprom's ratings reflect its strong operating profile - it accounts for 15%
of the world's gas production and supplies over a quarter of the gas consumed in
Europe. It benefits from low uplift costs, and a high reserve life and reserve
replacement rate. Fitch believes that further diversification into China and
liquefied natural gas (LNG) would enhance the group's business profile. Gazprom
has an exclusive right to export natural gas from Russia, but its LNG export
monopoly is under pressure from independent gas producers.
Long-Term Price Arrangement In Europe
Fitch expects that at least in the medium term Gazprom will continue to benefit
from European gas sales under long-term contracts with prices largely linked to
oil products prices. While Fitch anticipates continued pressure from off-takers
on pricing terms under Gazprom's long-term European contracts, due to the
challenging economic environment, the agency believes that Gazprom has
sufficient flexibility to accommodate some potential concessions without
jeopardising its credit metrics.
2013 Weak European Demand
Gazprom continues to face soft demand for gas in western Europe, its principal
market, where its gas sales declined by 7 % in 2012 to 140 billion cubic meters
(bcm) from 150bcm in 2011. Fitch expects that gas demand in Europe will continue
to be weak in 2013 due to an expected decline in eurozone GDP in 2013 by 0.1%,
but may start increasing in 2014 boosted by eurozone GDP growth of 1.2% in 2014,
as forecast by Fitch.
Standalone Ratings
Fitch rates Gazprom on a standalone basis according to its parent and subsidiary
rating linkage methodology. The Gas Supply Law stipulates that the Russian
Federation ('BBB'/Stable) must own at least 50% plus one share in a company that
owns Russia's Unified Gas Supply System, i.e., Gazprom. Fitch expects this to
remain over the medium term.
Large Capex Expected
Gazprom plans to invest around RUB1,200bn annually over 2013 - 2015. The annual
capex for the gas division is earmarked at RUB700bn-RUB900bn over 2013- 2030
with almost half dedicated to gas transportation projects. Fitch believes that
the execution and cost overrun risks inherent in Gazprom's ambitious investment
programme are mitigated by a high degree of capex flexibility as the company can
delay its expansion projects in response to market conditions and aims at
maintaining at least a neutral free cash flow (FCF) position.
RATING SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS
Ratings Constrained by Sovereign's
- Gazprom's Long-Term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the
Stable Outlook are constrained by the Russian sovereign ratings.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
Sales Diversification
- Financial profile improvement and business profile diversification (eg, gas
sales to China and/or LNG sales) could be positive for Gazprom's ratings.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating actions
include:
Credit Profile Deterioration
- Funds from operations adjusted leverage well above 2x due to capex, M&A or
shift of gas export contracts to spot prices would be negative for Gazprom's
ratings.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
- Moderate Leverage: At 30 September 2012, Gazprom had RUB1,632bn in gross
unadjusted debt. Its cash and cash equivalents of RUB471bn fully covered its
short-term debt of RUB386bn on that date. Its EBITDA leverage remained under 1x
in 2010-2011.
- Sufficient Liquidity: Fitch views Gazprom's liquidity as adequate. Gazprom is
the leading Russian corporate borrower and enjoys access to domestic and
international debt capital markets.