May 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Globaldrive Auto
Receivables 2014-A B.V.'s class A and class B notes expected ratings as follows:
EUR500m class A notes (XS1059372455): 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Stable Outlook
EUR16.3m class B notes (XS1059373008): 'AA(EXP)sf'; Stable Outlook
EUR17.2m class C notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
The final ratings are subject to the receipt of final documents and legal
opinions that are in line with information already received.
The transaction is a true sale securitisation of German auto loans originated by
FCE Bank plc (FCE Bank; BBB-/Positive/F3) through its German branch. It is the
second securitisation of German auto loans originated by FCE Bank to be rated by
Fitch. FCE Bank is part of the Ford Motor Company group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the pool's expected asset performance, available credit
enhancement for the rated notes, the transaction's legal structure and FCE
Bank's sound origination and servicing procedures.
Fitch determined a base case default rate of 1.75% and a base case recovery rate
of 70% for the overall pool. The split of different product categories
(sub-pools) has fluctuated moderately over the past five years. However, Fitch
deemed the weighted average base case default and recovery rates, based on
combinations of varying assumptions for each sub-pool, as not sufficiently
different from the overall portfolio data to justify using separate base cases.
The base case assumptions incorporate a stable economic outlook for Germany.
FCE Bank services the securitised loans. A servicer termination event will be
triggered by an insolvency of the bank or by the non-performance of FCE Bank on
its duties. There is no appointed back-up servicer. A non-amortising liquidity
reserve reduces payment interruption risk. Fitch deems the reserve fund to be
sufficient to cover at least four months of senior expenses and interest on the
class A and B notes in a 'AAAsf' scenario, assuming stressed servicing fees of
100 basis points per annum.
Commingling risk arises from cash flows that fall into the servicer's bankruptcy
estate before being transferred to the issuer's account. FCE Bank will fund a
commingling reserve at closing equal to 2.2% of the initial loan balance. The
reserve will be increased to 2.4% of the initial loan balance in October 2016 to
address additional commingling risk from repayment of maturing balloon amounts.
Fitch judges this mechanism sufficient to mitigate the identified commingling
risk.
TRANSACTION CHARACTERISTICS
The class A and B notes are euro-denominated. Class A interest is floating,
while the class B notes' coupon is fixed.
Credit enhancement for the class A notes is 8.7%, provided through
overcollateralisation from subordination of class B and C notes and a liquidity
reserve funded at closing with EUR3.9m, equal to 0.75% of the class A and B
notes. Excess spread in the transaction provides a first layer of protection
against losses.
The transaction is static and will start amortising from closing. The
securitised receivables portfolio consists of 40,213 loans, with an outstanding
aggregate principal balance of EUR543.5m. Of the pool balance 29.9% consists of
amortising loans, and the remainder is represented by balloon loans. The
vehicles financed are new cars (71.4%), ex-demonstration cars (14.9%) and used
cars (13.7%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults (Class A/Class B):
Original Ratings: 'AAAsf'/'AAsf'
Increase base case defaults by 10%: 'AA+sf'/'A+sf'
Increase base case defaults by 25%: 'AA+sf'/'A+sf'
Increase base case defaults by 50%: 'AAsf'/'A-sf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of decreased recoveries (Class A/Class B):
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'/'AAsf'
Reduce base case recovery by 10%: 'AAAsf'/'A+sf'
Reduce base case recovery by 25%: 'AA+sf'/'A+sf'
Reduce base case recovery by 50%: 'AA+sf'/'A-sf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults and decreased
recoveries (Class A/Class B):
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'/'AAsf'
Increase default base case by 10%; reduce recovery base case by 10%:
'AA+sf'/'A+sf'
Increase default base case by 25%; reduce recovery base case by 25%:
'AAsf'/'A-sf'
Increase default base case by 50%; reduce recovery base case by 50%:
'Asf'/'BBB-sf'
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the
accompanying Presale report available at www.fitchratings.com.