(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based homebuilder
Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd.'s (R&F; BB/Positive) proposed
US
dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes an expected rating of
'BB(EXP)'. The
notes will be issued by its subsidiary, Trillion Chance Limited.
R&F has granted a keepwell deed and a deed of equity interest
purchase
undertaking to ensure that Trillion Chance has sufficient assets
and liquidity
to meet its debt obligations. The final rating is contingent on
the receipt of
final documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Debt Maturing in 2014: The ratings are constrained by
refinancing risk, with
over CNY12.8bn of the debt maturing in 2014, including CNY8.1bn
of bonds and
CNY1.4bn of trust loans. Given its annual sales of around
CNY40bn, the amount
due in 2014 may tie up short-term liquidity and curb growth.
Superior Margins: Lower land costs and development of commercial
projects have
yielded stable EBITDA margins of around 35% in the past three
years, a level
that is at the high end of the range seen at its peers. Fitch
expects R&F to
maintain the margins for the next two years due to sufficient
land bank and low
land costs.
National Presence: R&F has a well-balanced nationwide land bank,
of which 34% of
gross floor area is located in first-tier cities and 63% in
second-tier cities.
There is no over-concentration in any one city and even
Guangzhou, where R&F
first established its business, only accounted for less than 25%
of contracted
sales in 1H13. The diversification helps reduce uncertainties
inherent in local
policies and local economies.
Sustainable Asset Turnover: The company's ratio of contracted
sales to total
debt was more than 1x over the past three years, even though it
incurred
substantial debt and market conditions were challenging in 2H11
and 1H12. Fitch
expects the ratio to improve further in the next two years as
the company adds
debt at a slower pace and its contracted sales growth
accelerates.
Diversified Funding Sources: The company benefits from
diversified funding
channels, which ensure it has sufficient liquidity for financing
development
costs, land premium payments and debt obligations. R&F's
leverage, as measured
by net debt/adjusted inventory, was at 49% at end-1H13. While
this is at the
high-end of the range seen at its 'BB'-rated peers, Fitch
believes that the
ratio is likely to trend down as the company increases its asset
turnover in the
next two years.
Positive Outlook: R&F's credit metrics are likely to improve to
be commensurate
with a 'BB+' profile within the next 12 months if the company
can refinance debt
maturing in 2014 with long-term capital, and improve its asset
turnover and
leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Refinancing of bonds and trust loans maturing in 2014 with
long-term capital
-EBITDA margin at above 30% on a sustained basis
-Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 40%
-Contracted sales/total debt sustained above 1.25x
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Failure to meet the above guidelines over the next 12-18
months, which would
lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable.
