Aug 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned South Africa-based Guardrisk Insurance Company Limited (Guardrisk
Insurance) and Guardrisk Life Limited (Guardrisk Life) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings of 'AA(zaf)'. Fitch has also assigned Guardrisk Insurance's Mauritius-based
subsidiary Guardrisk International Limited PCC (GIL) an International IFS rating
of 'BBB'. Concurrently, Fitch has placed the ratings on Rating Watch Evolving.
Fitch views Guardrisk Insurance, Guardrisk Life and GIL (together referred to as
Guardrisk) as "core" to the Guardrisk group, as defined in the agency's rating
methodology.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Guardrisk's strong position in the South African insurance
market through its dominant position in the cell captive business, its strong
capital position based on Fitch's assessment of risk-adjusted capitalisation,
stable and consistent profitability, and conservative investment policy.
The Watch Evolving status reflects the uncertainty around Guardrisk's future
ownership as its ultimate parent, the Alexander Forbes Group, is pursuing
expressions of interest from the market to potentially acquire Guardrisk.
Guardrisk's cell captive structure includes a central promoter cell (Guardrisk
promoter) and 245 cells as at March 2013. The cell arrangements entail Guardrisk
entering into a contractual arrangement with a cell shareholder (usually a
corporate entity), whereby Guardrisk commits to providing the insurance and
financial management of the cell in exchange for a fee. Cell shareholders are
usually enterprises that wish to self-insure their own risks (1st party cells)
or their customers' risks (3rd party cells) in a more capital efficient way
without the cost and regulatory burden associated with establishing a
fully-fledged insurance company.
Fitch analyses Guardrisk on two bases - firstly considering the Guardrisk
promoter position only, including risks and rewards associated with business
written through the promoter cell and services provided to the cells; and
secondly by considering Guardrisk as one entity including the promoter and all
business within the cells (the licence level).
Guardrisk is the leading provider of cell captive business in South Africa,
reflected in a 54% market share at year-end 2012. Premium income has been
growing rapidly in recent years with the group writing gross written premiums
(GWP) of ZAR9.0bn in 2013 (2009: ZAR4.3bn). Guardrisk currently ranks fifth in
the South African short-term insurance market based on 2012 reported GWP.
Fitch views positively the lack of volatility in the Guardrisk promoter profits.
93% of Guardrisk's revenue is generated through management fees charged for the
services provided within the cell captive structure (such as underwriting,
access to insurance licences, reserving, asset management and risk management).
Only a small proportion of revenue is generated from underwriting (3%) and
investment income (4%). Fitch also recognises the effectiveness of Guardrisk's
oversight of the cell business, reflected in sub-100% combined ratios on the
licence level over the past five years.
Fitch believes that Guardrisk is strongly capitalised based on regulatory
requirements and the agency's own risk-adjusted capital assessment. Regulatory
solvency coverage for Guardrisk Insurance and Guardrisk Life on the licence
level was 1.6x and 5.7x respectively at year-end 2013, well above the regulatory
minimum of 1.0x.
Fitch views Guardrisk's investment strategy as prudent. On the promoter and
licence level, asset allocation guidelines allow only minimal exposure to
equities. Individual cell shareholders can choose to take more investment risk
provided that sufficient capital is held against it.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in ownership could lead to an immediate change of rating in either
direction, depending on the credit profile of the new owner.
Fitch considers an upgrade of Guardrisk's ratings under the existing ownership
as unlikely in the near to medium term. However, triggers for an upgrade in the
longer term include a continued expansion and development of Guardrisk's
operating profile, resulting in a meaningful increase in the company's share of
the South African non-life market, in combination with a sustained strong
capital position.
A downgrade could result from a substantial, sustained deterioration in
capitalisation, based on regulatory solvency ratios or Fitch's internal capital
assessment.