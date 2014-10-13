(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Bahrain-based Gulf Finance
House BSC (GFH) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-'
with a Stable
Outlook and Short-term IDR of 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs
GFH's IDRs reflect the fact that its balance sheet consists
mainly of illiquid
investments, which do not generate much income, and its high
single name and
sector concentration. About 60% of assets consist of real estate
properties,
securities (equity stakes) in real estate related projects or
legacy loans
related to real estate. Geographically the focus is on the GCC
with about 74% of
exposure in GCC countries and 8% in other MENA countries. Around
half of the
balance sheet is pledged against existing debt.
The ratings take into account GFH's successful refinancing of
debt, and its
success in raising capital. Fitch considers that GFH's
liquidity, leverage and
funding profile have stabilised and should provide some
flexibility to work out
legacy asset exposures. However, in Fitch's view, profitability
remains weak and
volatile and is unlikely to improve materially and sustainably
until significant
balance sheet and business model reshaping has taken place.
GFH's capacity for
continued operation is vulnerable to deterioration in the
business and economic
environment.
GFH is an Islamic investment bank, established in Bahrain in
1999 to focus on
investments in the GCC and MENA region. GFH built a solid niche
market, focusing
specifically on real estate, infrastructure projects - mainly
large-scale
green-field projects - and equities. The financial crisis
starting in 2008 hit
GFH's business model hard, with collapsing real estate prices,
and real estate
development projects across the region put on hold or cancelled.
Since 2012, GFH
has focused on restructuring the bank, and setting out a new
strategy, and this
included a complete change of the bank's board of directors and
senior
management changes.
One important focus of the new strategy is to strengthen the GFH
brand, which
was affected during the financial crisis, to rebuild the
confidence of its
clients, investors and financing banks, and to focus on more
liquid and
income-generating assets. Organisationally, GFH intends to have
four or five
separate business divisions, each with its own CEO and each
contributing to
overall GFH group profitability. The divisions would encompass
real estate
investments (but income producing and more liquid investments,
not green-field
projects), industrial investments such as cement, which would
generate synergies
with the real estate business, asset management, and commercial
banking via
GFH's subsidiary Khaleeji Commercial Bank, a Bahrain-based
Islamic bank focused
on real estate, specifically mortgage lending.
GFH also intends to use its current stock of illiquid real
estate assets to set
up a real estate development arm. GFH is working on reviving the
real estate
projects; forming joint ventures with contractors it feels can
complete the
projects, with GFH providing the land and the contractor
carrying out and
financing completion of the project. Following completion, the
investment would
either be sold (profitably) or kept as an income producing
asset, with GFH and
the contractor sharing the income generated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
Any upside to the ratings would require as a minimum some track
record of
successful implementation of GFH's new strategy; evidence of
solid profitability
and a viable business model. Implementation of the bank's
strategy depends on a
continuation of the pick-up in both real estate and equity
markets in the
region.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9131
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
