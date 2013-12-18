(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Henderson Horizon Asian Dividend Income Fund here PARIS, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Henderson Horizon Asian Dividend Income Fund, a fund managed by Henderson Global Investors (Henderson), a 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's research-driven fundamental approach to selecting high- dividend Asian stocks. It is also driven by the depth of experience of the lead portfolio manager (PM), a robust risk and operational management framework and a strong track record. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fund Presentation Launched in October 2006, the Henderson Horizon Asian Dividend Income Fund is a sub-fund of the Luxembourg SICAV 'Henderson Horizon Fund'. The fund had USD423m assets under management (AUM) at end-October 2013. Investment Process The fund follows a fundamental, research-driven bottom-up approach to selecting Asian stocks with high and sustainable dividend yield (stable income) as well as with dividend growth (capital upside) potential. Alternative instruments such as OTC options and structured notes on individual stocks may be used, within a limit of 10% of the fund, to enhance yield while containing volatility. The PM has significant leeway in portfolio construction, which is nevertheless subject to risk guidelines and effective oversight by independent risk functions. Comprehensive, centralised risk reporting from Barra, Risk Metrics and Style Research systems facilitate the process. Resources Michael Kerley, who has 20 years of experience as PM, has been managing the fund since its inception. He is supported by one assistant manager and one analyst, within the Asia ex-Japan PM team of five, based in London and Singapore. Track Record The fund has demonstrated a strong track record since inception, despite having under-performed between October 2009 and April 2011 due to the fund's higher allocation to China and underweight position in Australia. The fund has lower volatility than other Asian income peers. It has achieved the best Lipper score (consistent return) of '5' over three years and '3' over five years to end-November 2013. Fund Manager Henderson is a listed, global asset manager with GBP70.8bn AUM at end-September 2013. The Asian Dividend strategy is deployed across three funds, totalling USD1.1bn. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade of the rating. For example, this may be manifested in significant structural deterioration in the fund's performance, an excessive risk deviation or the departure of the lead PM, given the fund's key person dependency. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. Primary Analyst Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Secondary Analyst Alastair Sewell Director +44 203 530 1147 Committee Chairman Ian Rasmussen Senior Director +1 212 908 0232 