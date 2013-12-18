(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Henderson
Horizon Asian
Dividend Income Fund, a fund managed by Henderson Global
Investors (Henderson),
a 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating.
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's research-driven
fundamental approach to
selecting high- dividend Asian stocks. It is also driven by the
depth of
experience of the lead portfolio manager (PM), a robust risk and
operational
management framework and a strong track record.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Presentation
Launched in October 2006, the Henderson Horizon Asian Dividend
Income Fund is a
sub-fund of the Luxembourg SICAV 'Henderson Horizon Fund'. The
fund had USD423m
assets under management (AUM) at end-October 2013.
Investment Process
The fund follows a fundamental, research-driven bottom-up
approach to selecting
Asian stocks with high and sustainable dividend yield (stable
income) as well as
with dividend growth (capital upside) potential. Alternative
instruments such as
OTC options and structured notes on individual stocks may be
used, within a
limit of 10% of the fund, to enhance yield while containing
volatility.
The PM has significant leeway in portfolio construction, which
is nevertheless
subject to risk guidelines and effective oversight by
independent risk
functions. Comprehensive, centralised risk reporting from Barra,
Risk Metrics
and Style Research systems facilitate the process.
Resources
Michael Kerley, who has 20 years of experience as PM, has been
managing the fund
since its inception. He is supported by one assistant manager
and one analyst,
within the Asia ex-Japan PM team of five, based in London and
Singapore.
Track Record
The fund has demonstrated a strong track record since inception,
despite having
under-performed between October 2009 and April 2011 due to the
fund's higher
allocation to China and underweight position in Australia. The
fund has lower
volatility than other Asian income peers. It has achieved the
best Lipper score
(consistent return) of '5' over three years and '3' over five
years to
end-November 2013.
Fund Manager
Henderson is a listed, global asset manager with GBP70.8bn AUM
at end-September
2013. The Asian Dividend strategy is deployed across three
funds, totalling
USD1.1bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade of the
rating. For example, this may be manifested in significant
structural
deterioration in the fund's performance, an excessive risk
deviation or the
departure of the lead PM, given the fund's key person
dependency.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, please see
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Alastair Sewell
Director
+44 203 530 1147
Committee Chairman
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0232
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19
September 2011,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
