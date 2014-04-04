(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Holland Park CLO Limited
notes expected ratings, as follows:
EUR291.875m class A-1: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR58.75m class A-2: 'AA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR30m class B: 'A+(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR23.75m class C: 'BBB+(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR37.5m class D: 'BB+(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR17.5m class E: 'B-(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR54.25m subordinated notes: not rated
The assignment of the final ratings is contingent on the receipt of final
documents conforming to information already reviewed.
Holland Park CLO Limited is an arbitrage cash flow collateralised loan
obligation (CLO).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Portfolio Credit Quality
Fitch expects the average credit quality of obligors to be in the range of
'B'/'B-'. The agency has public ratings or credit opinions on all 49 obligors in
the initial portfolio. The covenanted maximum Fitch weighted average rating
factor (WARF) for assigning today's expected ratings is 34.0. The WARF of the
initial portfolio is 31.4.
Above-average Recoveries
The portfolio will comprise a minimum of 90% senior secured obligations.
Recovery prospects for these assets are typically more favourable than for
second-lien, unsecured and mezzanine assets. Fitch has assigned recovery ratings
(RR) to all obligations in the initial portfolio. The covenanted minimum
weighted average recovery rate (WARR) for assigning today's expected ratings is
68%. The WARR of the initial portfolio is 72.6%.
Payment Frequency Switch
The notes pay quarterly while the portfolio assets can reset to a semi-annual
basis. The transaction has an interest-smoothing account, but no liquidity
facility. Liquidity stress for the non-deferrable class A-1 and A-2 notes,
stemming from a large proportion of assets resetting to a semi-annual basis in
any one quarterly period, is addressed by switching the payment frequency on the
notes to semi-annual in such a scenario, subject to certain conditions.
Limited Interest Rate Risk
No more than 10% of the portfolio may consist of fixed-rate assets;
consequently, the majority of this risk is naturally hedged, as all notes are
floating-rate. Fitch modelled a 10% fixed-rate bucket in its analysis and the
rated notes can withstand the excess spread compression in a rising interest
rate environment.
Limited FX Risk
Any non-euro-denominated assets have to be hedged with perfect asset swaps as of
the settlement date, limiting foreign exchange risk. The transaction is
permitted to invest up to 20% of the portfolio in non-euro-denominated assets.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
Net proceeds from the note issue will be used to purchase a EUR500m portfolio of
European leveraged loans and bonds. The portfolio will be managed by
Blackstone/GSO Debt Funds Management Europe Limited. The transaction will have a
four year re-investment period scheduled to end in 2018.
The transaction documents may be amended subject to rating agency confirmation
or noteholder approval. Where rating agency confirmation relates to risk
factors, Fitch will analyse the proposed change and may provide a rating action
commentary if the change has a negative impact on the ratings. Such amendments
may delay the repayment of the notes as long as Fitch's analysis confirms the
expected repayment of principal at the legal final maturity.
If in the agency's opinion the amendment is risk-neutral from a rating
perspective Fitch may decline to comment. Noteholders should be aware that
confirmation is considered to be given if Fitch declines to comment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A 25% increase in the expected obligor default probability would lead to a
downgrade of one to three notches for the rated notes. A 25% reduction in
expected recovery rates would lead to a downgrade of one to five notches for the
rated notes.
In addition, in line with its Exposure Draft - Criteria for Sovereign Risk in
Developed Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds, 22 January 2014,
Fitch analysed a sensitivity of a 50% devaluation haircut to recovery rates for
assets in these jurisdictions, assuming that recovery rates may be realised in
non-euro currencies.
This sensitivity would not result in the downgrade of the class A-1 notes, the
only notes affected. This sensitivity was conducted to assess transfer and
convertibility risk if a country was to leave the currency union and it is
consistent with the proposals of the Exposure Draft.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the
accompanying pre-sale report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.