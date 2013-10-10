(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd's
(ICBC Asia; A/Stable) 10-year Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes a final rating of
'BBB+'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the bond issuance
and receipt of documents conforming to the information previously received.
Fitch assigned an expected rating of 'BBB+(exp)' to the issue on 1 October 2013.
The USD500 million notes carry fixed coupon rates (4.5% in the first five years
and the US treasury rate plus spread in the last five years) and are issued from
the bank's USD5bn medium-term note programme. The notes will be callable by ICBC
Asia after five years and represent direct, unsecured, and subordinated
obligations of ICBC Asia.
The notes include a non-viability trigger event for capital recognition under
the Banking (Capital) Rules of Hong Kong and under China's Capital Rules for
Commercial Banks. They will qualify for inclusion in ICBC Asia's Tier 2 capital
and are expected to count as Tier 2 capital for its 100% parent Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC; A/Stable) on a consolidated basis.
Key Rating Drivers
The notes' 'BBB+' rating is two notches below ICBC Asia's Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to reflect the notes' high loss severity. Bondholders could suffer a full
loss at the point of non-viability, as the notes will be written-down to nil and
the amount (once written-off) will not be restored. The Hong Kong or Chinese
banking regulators can decide upon the permanent writedown of these notes if
they consider this step necessary to prevent ICBC Asia or ICBC from defaulting.
Using ICBC Asia's and ICBC's support-driven IDRs as anchor ratings reflects the
agency's view that both entities' viability will ultimately be determined by
support from the Chinese authorities, which are the majority owners of ICBC.
Fitch believes the risk of non-performance by the notes is adequately reflected
in the anchor rating and no incremental notching is applied. Under Fitch's
methodology the instrument does not qualify for any equity credit.
Rating Sensitivities
As the anchor rating for these notes is the lower of either ICBC Asia's or
ICBC's IDRs, any changes to those ratings would impact the issue's rating. Both
IDRs are sensitive to changes in China's ability and propensity to provide
support. In addition, ICBC Asia's IDR is sensitive to changes in its strategic
importance to ICBC.
The other ratings of ICBC Asia are unaffected and are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR and commercial paper: 'F1'
Support Rating: '1'
Subordinated notes without non-viability clauses: 'A-'
Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses: 'BBB+'