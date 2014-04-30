(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited has
assigned ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company Limited's (ICBCTL;
AAA(tha)/Stable) up to
THB6bn of guaranteed bonds an Expected National Long-Term Rating
of
'AAA(tha)(EXP)'. The Outlook is Stable.
ICBCTL has an option to further issue up to THB4bn of bonds. The
bonds will be
guaranteed by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Thai)
Public Company
Limited (ICBCT; AAA(tha)/Stable), its parent. The proceeds will
be used for
refinancing and for funding the expansion of the company's auto
loan portfolio.
The final ratings are contingent upon receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are based entirely on an unconditional and
irrevocable guarantee
provided by ICBCT.
ICBCT's ratings reflect Fitch's belief of an extremely high
probability of
extraordinary support, if required, from its parent, Industrial
and Commercial
Bank of China (ICBC; A/Stable).
Fitch considers ICBCT to be strategically important to the
parent due to its
important role in allowing the group to support the rapid growth
in trade and
investment between Thailand and China, the high level of
operational
integration, past history of ordinary financial support and
near-full ownership.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in the rating of the guaranteed bonds will be driven
by a change in
ICBCT's National Long-Term Rating. Any changes in the ratings of
the guarantor
will be driven by either a negative rating action on the rating
of ICBC, or a
reduction in ICBC's shareholding in or in its propensity to
support ICBCT.
ICBCT's National Long-Term Rating is the highest on the national
scale and hence
no upside is possible. An upgrade of Thailand's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR,
while ICBC's ratings remain unchanged, may result in a downgrade
of ICBCT's
National Ratings.
ICBCTL is 99.99%-owned by ICBCT, while ICBCT is 97.7%-owned by
ICBC.
The other ratings of ICBCTL are unaffected by this action, and
are as follows:
National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(tha)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'
National Long-Term Rating on guaranteed bonds by ICBCT at
'AAA(tha)' ; Stable
Outlook
National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured bonds at
'AAA(tha)'
National Short-Term unsecured unsubordinated debenture programme
at 'F1+(tha)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Piyamas Chaihetphon, CFA, CPA
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, "Rating
FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies" dated 10 August 2012, and
"Finance and
Leasing Companies Criteria" dated 11 December 2012 are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
