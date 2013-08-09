(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 'A/F1' to Goldman Sachs AG (GSAG), a wholly-owned
subsidiary of The
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman). The Rating Outlook for GSAG
is Stable, in
line with the Rating Outlook of Goldman.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IDRs of GSAG are equalized with Goldman's IDRs reflecting
Fitch's view that
GSAG is core and integral to Goldman's business strategy and
operations. Fitch
believes Goldman would fully support GSAG in the event of need.
GSAG is a key part of Goldman's investment banking franchise in
Germany. There
is a high level of financial, management, and operational
integration with other
core Goldman operations.
GSAG maintains strong liquidity and capitalization which are
augmented by the
capacity to tap liquidity and additional capital from Goldman.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
GSAG's IDRs would change in conjunction with any changes to
Goldman's IDRs,
given Fitch's view that GSAG is a core subsidiary. Please see
'Fitch Affirms
Goldman Sachs' IDRs at 'A/F1'; Outlook Stable' dated May 16,
2013. The IDRs of
GSAG could be negatively affected in the unlikely event that
Fitch no longer
considers GSAG as a core part of Goldman's operations.
Fitch assigns the following ratings with a Stable Outlook
Goldman Sachs AG
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
