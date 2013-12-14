(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) to all International Public Finance (IPF)
issuers. This aligns
the ratings of IPF issuers with other ratings groups at Fitch.
The assignment of
IDRs does not constitute a criteria change.
There is no difference in meaning or the level of the foreign
and local currency
IDRs assigned compared with the previous foreign and local
currency Long-term
ratings of the IPF issuers. Short-term ratings have also been
converted into
Short-term IDRs and remain unchanged.
The IDR continues to reflect the relative creditworthiness of
the underlying
entity and its ability to meet its financial commitments, and
thus represents an
opinion on relative ranking of vulnerability to default.
IDRs are a forward-looking assessment of an IPF entity's
capacity and
willingness to honour its existing and future debt obligations
in full and on
time.
A list of the affected issuers and their primary and secondary
analysts as well
as their key rating drivers and sensitivities is available at
www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8407
Fitch Ratings Espana SAU
Paseo de Gracia 85
Barcelona 08008
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'International Local and Regional
Governments Rating
criteria', dated 9 April 2013, and 'Rating of Public Sector
Entities - Outside
the United States', dated 4 March 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
here
Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
