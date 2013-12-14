(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to all International Public Finance (IPF) issuers. This aligns the ratings of IPF issuers with other ratings groups at Fitch. The assignment of IDRs does not constitute a criteria change. There is no difference in meaning or the level of the foreign and local currency IDRs assigned compared with the previous foreign and local currency Long-term ratings of the IPF issuers. Short-term ratings have also been converted into Short-term IDRs and remain unchanged. The IDR continues to reflect the relative creditworthiness of the underlying entity and its ability to meet its financial commitments, and thus represents an opinion on relative ranking of vulnerability to default. IDRs are a forward-looking assessment of an IPF entity's capacity and willingness to honour its existing and future debt obligations in full and on time. A list of the affected issuers and their primary and secondary analysts as well as their key rating drivers and sensitivities is available at www.fitchratings.com Contact: Fernando Mayorga Managing Director +34 93 323 8407 Fitch Ratings Espana SAU Paseo de Gracia 85 Barcelona 08008 Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating criteria', dated 9 April 2013, and 'Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States', dated 4 March 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria here Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.